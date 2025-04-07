Opoku Bilson, in a social media video, wept as he danced with Diana Asamoah and her husband at their wedding reception on Sunday, April 6, 2025

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa later consoled the popular comic skit maker as they danced together

The video of Opoku Bilson weeping as he danced with Diana Asamoah and her husband garnered reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian content creator Opoku Bilson was overwhelmed with emotions as he joined his colleague and "sugar mommy" and her new husband on the dancefloor at their wedding.

Opoku Bilson weeps as he dances with Diana Asamoah and her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, at their wedding reception.

Diana Asamoah tied the knot with her boyfriend Solomon Agyei Sefa in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Many popular Kumawood actors and content creators, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Aboske, Company, Awurama, Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba and others attended the plush event.

At the wedding reception at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi, Opoku Bilson joined Diana Asamoah and her new husband Solomon Agyei Sefa as they hit the dancefloor for their first dance after tying the knot.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator shed uncontrollable tears as he danced with Diana Asamoah, her husband and many others.

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa later consoled Opoku Bilson as they danced together before the latter left the dancefloor with some associates for the newly-wedded married couple.

Opoku Bilson with Diana Asamoah hanging out on the set of their comedy skits.

Since they gained popularity on social media for collaborating in numerous comic skits over a year ago, Diana Asamoah and Opoku Bilson courted relationship rumours.

After being probed about their relationship in an interview some months ago, Diana Asamoah claimed that she and her colleague were dating.

Her claims were, however, dismissed by Opoku Bilson during a recent interview he engaged in with media personality Delay alongside Diana Asamoah.

In the interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Bilson denied being in a serious relationship, as Diana had claimed.

Below is the video of Opoku Bilson weeping as he dances with Diana Asamoah and her husband at their wedding:

Reactions to Opoku weeping at Diana's wedding

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dulce Tyna commented:

"Aaawwww Opoku get the broken heart in Diana's voice 😂."

Antwi Boasiako Ellen said:

"Wei de3 Diana se Opoku gooooooo😅Opoku leave me alone 🤣🤣🤣."

queenslove wrote:

"You can see that Diana genuinely cares about Opoku as a sister 🥰."

boateng nadia commented:

"I am even emotional and sad. Hmmm, I am even crying 😭😭😭😭."

Opoku Bilson collapses at Diana Asamoah's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Bilson collapsed at his "sugar mummy" Diana Asamoah's wedding reception on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The content creator was left heartbroken after he arrived at the wedding reception to see his colleague Diana Asamoah and her new husband Solomon Agyei Sefa enjoying their special moment.

The video of Opoku Bilson collapsing at Diana Asamoah's wedding reception garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

