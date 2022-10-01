Who is Thierry Bordelais? The untold story of Karla Homolka's husband

Karla Homolka is a serial killer from Canada who assisted her husband, Paul Bernardo, in the murder and r*pe of at least three teenagers in Ontario between 1990 and 1992. She drew international attention after being found guilty of mansla*ghter and sentenced to only twelve years in prison. Since then, her life has become the subject of scrutiny from people who want to know more about his current husband, Thierry Bordelais.

Photo: @Assassinos em série on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Thierry Bordelais is a Canadian native famous for being the second husband of Karla Homolka, one of Canada's most infamous serial killers and the country's most despised woman. He is Karla Homolka's lawyer's brother, who represented her in the murder case.

Thierry Bordelais' profile summary

Full name Thierry Bordelais Gender Male Place of birth Canada Current residence Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Wife Karla Homolka Children 3 Siblings Sylvie Bordelais

Who is Thierry Bordelais?

Thierry Bordelais was born in Canada. There is no credible data about his age because he has been extremely private about his life. He has one sibling, Sylvie Bordelais.

Thierry Bordelais and Karla Homolka’s relationship

Who is Karla Homolka's current husband? Her current husband is Thierry Bordelais. They met during her trial as his brother was her trial lawyer. They fell in love, and he waited for her to serve a 12-year sentence in prison. The two married in 2005 after she left prison.

Their marriage is blessed with three children, two boys and one girl. However, to avoid public scrutiny, they moved frequently and lived in the Antilles before settling in Chateauguay, Quebec.

Reporters kept harassing her and her family, and parents of children who attend the same school as Karla's children protested. As a result, Karla left Chateauguay and has been living in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield without her husband and children since January 2020.

Who is Thierry Bordelais’ wife?

His wife is called Karla Homolka. She was born on 4 May 1970 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. She is 52 years old as of 2022. Her parents are Karel Homolka and Dorothy Seger.

Her father worked as a travelling salesman, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. Karla is the eldest of three siblings, with a younger brother, Logan Valentini, and a sister, Tammy, who was killed as a result of one of her crimes when she was 15 years old.

Karla enjoyed reading and drawing during her childhood. After reading The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew mysteries, she became interested in crime stories. Her interest in crime stories grew as she grew older, and when she began using dr*gs in her adolescence, things took an unexpected turn for the worse.

At the age of 17, she met Paul Bernando at a conference in Toronto. They had intim*te relations after a brief conversation and realized they shared sadomasochistic desires. Their partnership deteriorated into a dark abyss of s*x, dr*gs, and murders.

Tammy, Karla's 15-year-old sister, was the couple's first victim. Bernardo developed feelings for her, and Karla assisted him in rap*ng her by administering a small dose of the anaesthetic agent halothane. Tammy was sleeping when she was rap*d, and she died while sleeping from choking on her vomit.

Leslie Mahaffy, 14, was the next victim, who Paul discovered locked outside her house on 15 June 1991. Karla Homolka’s husband blindfolded her and forced her into his car, driving him to his and Karla's house. They rap*d and killed her after she witnessed their faces.

Kristen French, a 15-year-old girl, was her last victim before she was apprehended. The pair sodom*zed, tortured, and rap*d her over the Easter weekend, then murdered her and dumped her nak*d body in a ditch in Burlington on 30 April 1992.

Karla and Bernando were apprehended in 1993. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaught*r. Her now ex-husband, on the other hand, was sentenced to life in prison and was designated a dangerous offender.

On the other hand, she was released in 2005, and many people despised her presence in their community. She attempted to change her name to Emily Chiara Tremblay, but the authorities denied her request.

FAQs

Who is Thierry Bordelais? He is the second husband of Karla Homolka. Is Karla Homolka still married to Thierry Bordelais? Yes, they are still married, but Karla allegedly left Chateauguay and has been living in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield without her husband and children since 2020. When did Karla and Thierry Bordelais divorce? The information about their divorce is currently unavailable to the public. They are presumably still together as a couple. Is Thierry Bordelais on Instagram? No, he is not active on Instagram. How many children does Thierry Bordelais have? He has three children, two boys and one girl. How long have Thierry Bordelais and Karla Homolka been married? They have been married for 17 years since 2005. What is Thierry Bordelais' current residence? He is reportedly residing in Chateauguay, Quebec, in Canada, together with his children.

Thierry Bordelais is the second husband of Karla Homolka, one of Canada's most infamous serial killers. Thierry Bordelais and Karla Homolka married in 2005 after her release from prison, and they both have three children together.

