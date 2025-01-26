Cristiano Ronaldo cut a furious figure at the full-time whistle despite his Al-Nassr side securing a 3-1 win over Al-Fateh.

Ronaldo scored and had a goal disallowed in the victory on Sunday, with the 39-year-old livid that he was denied a second after being adjudged to have been offside.

After clips of the Portugal international yelling down the camera lens circulated on social media, Piers Morgan embraced the veteran when the game was over - with the journalist claiming his friend was "robbed" of a legitimate goal.

Ronaldo was greeted by Morgan after the match and was told it was "ridiculous" that he had been "robbed" - and Ronaldo agreed that it would have been a "beautiful" goal.

The strike that did stand for Ronaldo brought up his 920th career goal and his 20th of the season for Al-Nassr. The result means they are third in the table, eight points behind joint leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo is likely to feature again on Thursday when Al-Nassr travel to relegation-threatened Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

