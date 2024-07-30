Zlatan Ibrahimovic showcases trademark wit as he strikes a pose with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

The enigmatic Swede linked up with Haaland ahead of AC Milan's pre-season match against the Premier League side

Zlatan's Milan grabbed the bragging rights in the friendly after beating City 3-2 at Yankee Stadium in New York

Former AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at his charismatic best when he met up with Erling Haaland.

The retired footballer, now an administrator, is well-known for his bold and unfiltered opinions.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic bragged about his fine looks as he took a photo with Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photo credit: @erling.haaland

While some find Zlatan's confidence irritating, others admire him for his unabashed honesty.

Since retiring, Ibrahimovic has remained active in social circles, often showing a lighter side during his interactions.

Both on and off the pitch, his magnetic personality continues to captivate teammates and fans alike.

Before his AC Milan squad faced off against Manchester City, Zlatan took a playful jab at the Premier League champions.

The 42-year-old, now retired, watched as the Rossoneri stunned a mostly second-string Man City team, handing the Premier League champions their second straight loss.

The match between the Citizens and Milan drew further attention as both teams unveiled their new third and away jerseys during halftime.

According to MEN, all proceeds from the sales will go to charity.

Zlatan links up with Haaland, brags about looks

Amidst the on-field action, an off-the-pitch moment involving Ibrahimovic and City's star forward Erling Haaland stole the spotlight, as cited by Goal.

Haaland presented Ibrahimovic with a signed City home jersey, and the Swedish legend remarked that they needed "no filters" when posing for photos together.

Despite City's pre-season defeats, the 23-year-old Haaland was all smiles while linking up with Ibra, who now serves as a special advisor at AC Milan.

Haaland opens up on Rocky-style training regimen

YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, adopted a Rocky-style training regimen to prepare for the new Premier League season.

He spent his summer chopping wood in the mountains, mirroring Sylvester Stallone's training in 'Rocky IV'.

Haaland revealed in a video on City's X account that this rigorous exercise was his father's idea.

