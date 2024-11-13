Real Madrid's young talent Marc Cucalon has announced his early retirement from football at only 19, following severe complications from a knee injury sustained over two years ago in a UEFA Youth League clash against Celtic.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cucalon, known as "the Xabi Alonso of La Fabrica" for his skillful play and potential, ruptured his ACL during the match.

While the initial prognosis estimated a six-to-nine-month recovery, complications arose during surgery when a bacterial infection affected the cartilage in his knee.

This rare infection led to significant joint damage, preventing him from returning to full physical activity and ultimately forcing him to end his career.

Real Madrid’s Juvenil A coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, had high hopes for the young midfielder, even naming him captain for the U-19 squad in the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately, despite dedicated rehabilitation efforts, medical advice and the ongoing difficulty in physical exercise left Cucalon with no choice but to focus on his long-term recovery instead of a return to the sport.

The early retirement of such a promising player has left the Real Madrid community deeply saddened, with many fans and coaches sharing their support for Cucalon as he moves forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh