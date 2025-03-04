The Al-Nassr forward is known for his affluent lifestyle from his days at Manchester United to Real Madrid and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is marking his third season in the Saudi Pro League, netting key goals for his team in the current campaign

Ronaldo's wrist band is used by top football stars who are dedicated to keeping healthy and fit in the entire season

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to captivate fans both on and off the pitch, and his latest social media post is another headline-grabbing news.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, on Tuesday, March 4, shared a striking image of himself cruising in an open-top car, exuding his signature style and opulence. However, what caught the attention of many was the sleek Whoop wristband on his wrist, a high-tech fitness tracker that costs around £300.

Cristiano Ronaldo winking at the camera during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq at Al -Awwal Park on February 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image credit: Al Nassr FC

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish lifestyle

Ronaldo, known for his relentless commitment to peak physical condition, has often embraced cutting-edge technology to maintain his fitness levels, with the former Real Madrid attacker using the ban at Euro 2024. The Whoop band is no ordinary accessory; it is an elite fitness tracker used by top athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Designed to monitor heart rate variability, sleep performance, recovery, and overall strain on the body, the device provides invaluable data to optimize training and health. Given Ronaldo’s dedication to his craft, it's no surprise that he has added this premium gadget to his collection.

Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is no stranger to flaunting his luxurious lifestyle. His latest photo showcases him sitting comfortably in an extravagant convertible, with sunglasses on and his trademark confidence shining through.

Ronaldo’s choice of car remains undisclosed, but given his well-documented love for high-end automobiles, it is likely a multi-million-pound machine from his enviable collection, which includes Bugatti, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce models.

Beyond football, Ronaldo has built a brand synonymous with excellence, fitness, and luxury. His social media presence, where he boasts over 600 million followers on Instagram, often offers glimpses into his glamorous lifestyle. From exclusive vacations to designer outfits and high-end watches, Ronaldo effortlessly blends athletic prowess with celebrity appeal.

The whoop band

The Whoop wristband is a rising favorite among elite athletes, offering a data-driven approach to training and recovery. Unlike traditional fitness trackers, it lacks a display screen and instead syncs with a mobile app to provide in-depth analysis. The band has been embraced by professional sports leagues, including the NBA and NFL, for its ability to track biometrics and improve athletic performance.

For Ronaldo, who recently said Vinicius Jr should have won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, such a gadget perfectly aligns with his philosophy. His longevity in football, coupled with his well-documented diet and fitness routines, continues to set him apart as one of the fittest athletes in history.

One thing is certain: whether it’s on the field or off it, Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to command attention. His latest post is yet another reminder of why he remains one of the most influential figures in sports and lifestyle culture.

