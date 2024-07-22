Erling Haaland has explained that he had to undergo a demanding training session before pre-season began.

The Manchester City superstar enjoyed a well-earned summer holiday due to Norway's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany

But the Premier League Golden Boot winner was forced by his dad to chop wood and do difficult hikes to keep himself fit

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has embraced a Rocky-style training exercise to gear up for the new Premier League season.

The Norway international enjoyed a full summer off after securing his second consecutive Premier League title and Golden Boot.

Erling Haaland performed his 'Zen' celebration in the middle of the river as he prepared for a new season with Manchester City. Photos by Alex Pantling and Dukas/Universal Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old kicked off his break by partying in Marbella, making two return trips via yacht.

Haaland, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, also visited Capri and Paris, ultimately concluding his vacation in Norway.

There, he was seen meditating shirtless in a river, embracing the natural surroundings.

Haaland explains his rigorous training to improve strength

However, Haaland’s summer wasn’t entirely restful. Upon his return to first-team training, he disclosed some rigorous activities he engaged in.

Team staff discussed Haaland chopping wood in the mountains, embodying his Viking moniker, just as Sylvester Stallone did in the Hollywood blockbuster 'Rocky IV'.

In a video posted on City's X account, Haaland opened up that this was his father’s idea.

He stated: "I spent the days in the mountains chopping wood. My hamstrings are tight, my back, shoulders, and arms are sore. My father made me do it; I had no choice!"

What's next for Haaland and Manchester City?

Haaland rejoined City’s training on Monday, alongside other players not involved in international duties.

City then travelled to the United States for a tour, with Haaland sharing a photo of himself and Jack Grealish on the flight.

City's first game is against Celtic on July 24 at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina. Three days later, they will play again against AC Milan at Yankee Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s team will reunite with Barcelona on July 31 before finishing the tour against Chelsea on August 3, just a week before the Community Shield match against Manchester United at Wembley.

