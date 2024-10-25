Shakira has opened up about dealing with heartbreak two years after his painful split from Gerard Pique

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker saw her more than 10-year relationship with Pique come to an end in 2022

Although admitting life took a 'husband' from her, she has channelled her energy into music production

Colombian pop sensation Shakira recently shared new insights into her challenging breakup with former Barcelona icon Gerard Piqué.

The pair, who spent over a decade together, captured the admiration of fans worldwide, even though they never married.

Pop star Shakira and football legend Gerard Pique had two sons, Milan and Sasha, before their breakup in June 2022. Photo by Europa Press Entertainment.

Source: Getty Images

Shakira opens up on heartbreak

Their split in 2022, however, left Shakira grappling with unexpected heartbreak, a pain she admits struck her deeply.

Reflecting on this turbulent period, the Waka Waka hitmaker explained how music became a vital source of solace:

“For many months after my separation, I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing music," she revealed, as quoted by Tribuna.

"[Music] was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys."

Shakira, who shares two kids with Pique, also expressed gratitude to her closest friends, who played a significant role in her recovery.

She also acknowledged the profound value of these bonds, noting that friendship is longer than love.

"Life took a husband from me but gave me so many friends," Shakira said.

Shakira's view on love after split

As for her perspective on love, Shakira admits that the split altered her view:

“It’s not the same. The love of a partner disappointed me," she candidly expressed.

The singer, now channelling her emotions into her work, hinted that her path to healing will be long, joking, "It will take me several albums!”

What has Shakira, Pique being up to after split?

According to Goal, while Shakira dives deeper into her music, Piqué has moved on to a new relationship with 25-year-old Clara Chía Marti.

The retired defender is actively involved in sports, notably through his work with the Kings League.

Meanwhile, Shakira continues to pour her energy into her creative pursuits, demonstrating how heartbreak has redefined her artistry.

Source: YEN.com.gh