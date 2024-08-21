Ilkay Gundogan is on the cusp of making a sensational return to his old stomping grounds, Manchester City

The 33-year-old returns to the Etihad, a year after he left the club for Spanish outfit FC Barcelona

In light of this, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five big stars who re-signed for their former clubs

Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan are nearing a stunning reunion a year after he left for FC Barcelona.

The German midfielder has been offered a one-year contract with an option for a second, pending a final agreement between the two parties.

Ilkay Gundogan nears Manchester City return

According to Sky Sports, there is no transfer fee involved.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano indicates that Gundogan has already said his goodbyes to Barcelona teammates in anticipation of rejoining the Premier League champions.

This move is not unique; history shows that several high-profile players have made sensational returns to their former clubs.

The 5 big names that re-signed for their former clubs

5. Paul Pogba

Pogba is the epitome of a player who loves a homecoming.

His impressive performances at Juventus led to a sensational return to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of €105 million (£89.3 million), as noted by Bleacher Report.

In his first season back, Pogba contributed to United's successes, helping them secure the League Cup and Europa League.

Despite these early achievements, the Frenchman's time at United ended on a bitter note, prompting a return to Juventus.

However, his second stint in Turin has been far from successful, marred by injuries and inconsistent form in addition to a four-year ban from the sport.

4. Ricardo Kaka

Forget Real Madrid—his true greatness was at Milan.

There, he wasn't just the best in Europe or the world but arguably the best in the universe.

At Milan, he embodied grace, power, and effortless brilliance, dominating the pitch like a force of nature.

Imagine if he’d never left San Siro. Would he have remained that footballing deity, untouchable and unrivalled?

After an injury-plagued stint with Real Madrid, Kaka returned to his beloved home in 2013, per Eurosport.

3. Didier Drogba

Scoring the decisive penalty in a Champions League final is the ultimate way to bow out, and Didier Drogba did just that, leaving Chelsea on a high after clinching the club’s first European Cup in 2012.

Later that year, he was honoured as Chelsea’s greatest-ever player.

However, the allure of one final season at Stamford Bridge proved irresistible, and he returned two years later when Jose Mourinho came back to the helm.

2. Thierry Henry

It was a storybook moment, really.

Sure, it was only Leeds United in the FA Cup, but after becoming Arsenal’s all-time top scorer in his first spell, Thierry Henry returned five years later for one final dance with North London.

The sight of Henry, just as ecstatic as the Arsenal fans, celebrating a late winner after coming off the bench at the Emirates remains one of the most cherished memories in the club’s history.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 for £12 million and quickly became one of the world's top players, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and a Ballon d'Or before moving to Real Madrid in a world-record transfer.

He returned to Manchester in 2021 after spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances and reaching 800 career goals in his first season.

However, a controversial interview with Piers Morgan before the 2022 World Cup led to his departure from United, and he joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.

