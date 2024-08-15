Vinicius Junior has been labelled as racist after his latest post on social media following Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup triumph

The Brazilian played a key role as Los Blancos edged Atalanta 2-0 at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday night

However, his activity on Instagram has led to criticism, with one fan claiming Vini's post screams discrimination

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior, has been accused of racism by fans after his recent post on social media.

Vinicius proved his importance to the Merengues set-up for the umpteenth time by providing an assist in their UEFA Super Cup triumph on Wednesday night.

Vinicius has been accused of being a racist after his post on social media following Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup triumph. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius helps Madrid win UEFA Super Cup

The Brazilian's artistry on the left flank carved open a hitherto resolute Atalanta defence for the game's opening goal.

Soon after, he was in the thick of affairs again as Jude Bellingham teed off summer signing Kylian Mbappe to double Madrid's lead, per Goal.

Mbappe's goal proved decisive as Carlo Ancelotti's men secured a two-nil win to clinch the first piece of silverware in the 2024/25 season.

According to UEFA, victory means Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the European Super Cup, surpassing FC Barcelona and AC Milan, boasting six titles.

While the Spanish giants' camp was filled with joy after the latest triumph in their storied history, fans took notice of what they deemed discrimination.

Valverde cries 'foul' after Vinicius' post on Instagram

Vinicius shared a photo of himself, Rodrygo de Goes, Mbappe, and Bellingham to celebrate their new partnership.

But apparently, the Brazilian cropped out Fede Valverde from the group photo.

Playfully drawing his attention, Valverde wrote: "You cut me off in the second picture, you'll see"

While the banter was light-hearted in nature, fans trooped to the comment section to suggest that Vini intentionally took out the Uruguayan, accusing him of being racist.

Fans accuse Vinicius of racism

mustaphajameel alleged:

"If it was the other way round, Vini would cry of racism 😂"

tusharr__15 also claimed:

"Just because he is white."

ox_yt69 wrote:

"Reverse Racism."

nico_robin_22_ added:

"White life matters 😂"

season_calbry concluded:

"Total racism."

Vinicius offered a mouthwatering deal by Saudi club

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr. has been offered an eye-watering deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, which plans to lure him away from Europe.

However, the Brazilian and Real Madrid rejected the Saudi side's offer as the player is only focused on continuing his career with Madrid.

The offer from Saudi Investment was the biggest in football history, including a €1 billion salary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh