Real Madrid's latest Galactico, Kylian Mbappe, is planning to win "more titles" with the club after the UEFA Super Cup triumph

The 25-year-old enjoyed a debut delight with the Merengues, scoring in the final against Atalanta on Wednesday, August 14

He has been backed by Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, to score more than 50 goals in the 2024/25 season

Kylian Mbappe wasted no time in making his intentions clear after securing his first trophy with Real Madrid during his debut for the club.

Mbappe played a pivotal role in helping Los Blancos claim a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday night.

The said game marked the French star's first appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following his much-anticipated move to the Spanish giants in the summer.

Although he faced a tough first half with limited opportunities, Mbappe, alongside a formidable Madrid attack featuring Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, ignited in the second period.

According to UEFA, the breakthrough came when Vinicius displayed some fine footwork, delivering a precise pass that Fede Valverde slotted home to break the deadlock.

Just nine minutes later, Mbappe stamped his mark on the game, as noted by Super Sport.

Receiving an assist from Bellingham, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker fired a clinical shot into the net, effectively sealing the victory.

Mbappe reveals his plans to win more trophies

After the match, the 25-year-old took to social media to share his elation, celebrating the fulfillment of his lifelong dream—winning a title with Real Madrid in his very first outing.

However, his post-game comments revealed that he’s far from complacent.

Mbappe outlined his ambitions for more silverware with the Merengues.

"First title with the best club in the world!!!! Let's go for more!!!!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), concluding with the rallying cry "Hala Madrid!"

What's next for Mbappe and Madrid?

With the Super Cup now in the bag, Mbappe’s focus shifts to defending Madrid’s La Liga crown.

The journey begins with an away fixture at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, where the Merengues take on Real Mallorca in their season opener on August 18.

Ancelotti backs Mbappe to score 50+ goals

YEN.com.gh also reported that Carlo Ancelotti praised Kylian Mbappe after his impressive UEFA Super Cup debut, stating that the French captain has "the quality to score plenty of goals."

When asked if in the 2024/2025 season, Ancelotti reposed confidence in his latest Galactico to score more.

