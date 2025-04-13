Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame APlus, has opened up about the challenges he encounters as an MP

In a video, he noted that he was not getting enough funds as an MP to work on projects in his constituency

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame APlus, has attracted backlash after opening up about some challenges he's facing as an MP.

During an appearance on United Showbiz, the musician-turned-political lamented the lack of funds for development projects.

APlus laments over insufficient funds for projects. Image source: APlus

Source: Instagram

APlus noted that he had grand plans for his constituency, however, he was not receiving enough funds to make his vision for Gomoa Central a reality.

"As an MP, you cannot do another job that fetches you an income unless with the Speaker's approval and I don't have that (the Speaker's approval) yet. The money I receive as a salary is also not enough to help me roll out the plans I have for my community," he said.

Kwame APlus shared his experience of working as an MP four months after being elected on the show. He noted that an MP's work was not an easy job, emphasising that legislators work long hours and have little rest.

He shared some positive aspects of life as an MP, stating that the bond between MPs from all political sides is very strong. According to him, MPs argue in the chamber one minute, and the next, you see them eating together at the cafeteria.

Watch the video of APlus sharing his experience below:

Ghanaians fume over APlus' remarks

The Member of Parliament's comment has attracted various reactions from netizens. Many Ghanaians were unhappy with the remarks and expressed their views in the comments section.

@AmosAdu37 wrote:

"We don’t care whether u get enough funds or not u must deliver your promises. U did not care gone are the days when u had not enter into politics, lambasted politicians left right center. Your precursors also faced the same problem but u gave it to them."

AKONOBA

@EmannyKobbz

·

2h

This guy when he doesn't get his way then he starts threatening and talking about peoples business.

@OfficialNDCGh

and the caucus in parliament should be careful. Talks too much

Wano p3 asem🇳🇬🇬🇭

@sheshoaa

·

36m

You should have contested for assemblyman or lobbied for DCE instead.

Snow🥷

@kwesiSnow_

·

6h

He is not serious 😂

Fredrick Deprince

@1Shaffa

·

45m

Are you there as a lawmaker or constituency developer . A plus has a lot to learn about been an MP

Sir Ernesto UTD

@UTDErnesto

·

3h

MPs are not responsible for that

Ras Gyɛt 💧

@Rasjet

·

41m

@KwameAplus_

has personality issues, in fact a disorder. Kwame, if you work on that the funds will come. Stop attacking people out of spite.

Kwabena Nketia

@eugeneblacq

·

45m

Ise your influence as a public figure and MP attract NGOs and investors into the community

Master Eddie

@Eddie5579530542

·

2h

That is not your job... Law maker

Source: YEN.com.gh