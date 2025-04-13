Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the brother of Ghana's Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Honourable Sam George, got married on April 13, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony

Pictures of Emmanuel and his partner Ewoenam Ruth's introduction, held on April 10, 2025, have taken over social media and won the hearts of many Ghanaians

Many people congratulated the newlyweds, while others could not help but talk about how beautiful the newlyweds looked on their wedding day

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the brother of Ghana's Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Honourable Sam George, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional Ghanaian wedding ceremony on April 10, 2025.

However, videos from their wedding reception party held on April 12, 2025, went viral on social media, creating a buzz

Sam George's younger brother weds

In pictures trending on social media, renowned Ghanaian photographer Manuel Photography captured the memorable moments at Emmanuel's wedding.

Their traditional was filled with a rich display of the Ghanaian culture as wedding guests dazzled in their African print attires, kente and beaded jewellery.

For their traditional Ghananian wedding, he and his newly wedded wife, Ewoenam Ruth, looked regal in kente fabric.

Ewoenam dazzled in an orange kente corseted gown styled with beads. Her makeup was beautiful, and she went for a sleek ponytail with tucked-in wavy puffs as the hairstyle for her introduction ceremony.

Emmanuel looked dapper in his three-piece agbada outfit, which had a touch of kente fabric that his wife, Ewoenam, used in sewing her corseted kente gown.

Pictures from the traditional wedding

Reactions to Sam George's brother's wedding

Congratulatory messages poured in for Emmanuel George, the brother of the Ningo Prampram MP, Honourable Sam George, and his ever-gorgeous wife, Ewoenam Ruth.

Many people in the comment section highlighted how beautiful Emmanuel's wife looked for her traditional Ghanaian wedding ceremony.

Emmanuel took to the comment section of the Instagram post by Manuel Photography about his gorgeous wife with his official handle, @mr_georgee, and spoke about how beautiful his wife looked.

Below are social media users' exciting reactions to Emmanuel George's beautiful wedding pictures:

mr_georgee said:

"💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 My Wife is Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

yhaabenewaa said:

"Kas3 heattttttt!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥."

amanfugifty07 said:

"Mrs. George😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 Kaish, one person 50 beauty."

shogga__ said:

"The most stunning bride ever! ♥️♥️♥️✨✨✨✨✨."

sir_quantum_360 said:

"Wow amazing and breathtaking 😍🔥."

alagbetega said:

"Congratulations George 🎊🎉."

More pictures from the traditional wedding

Wedding pictures

