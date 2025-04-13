Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has recounted how she suffered a spiritual attack at some point in her career

The A-lister actress who was recently signed as a brand ambassador for Richard Nii Armah Quaye's finance institution, Bills Credit, disclosed this during a live TV interview

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's interview, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo recently opened up about a significant challenge she faced in her career when she experienced paralysis.

Known for her work in the film industry and as a fashion entrepreneur, Gloria Sarfo disclosed that this incident occurred after she secured four movie roles in Kumasi, despite the competition from other established actresses in the Kumawood industry.

Gloria Sarfo explains how she got paralysed on live TV. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo.

During an appearance on the United Showbiz programme, Gloria Sarfo recounted how she could not move just as she was preparing to return to Kumasi for filming after visiting her family in Accra.

She credited her recovery to divine intervention and the urgent help of her family, who quickly took her to the hospital.

Gloria Sarfo expressed her sincere gratitude to her sister, residing in Kumasi, who even sent her belongings back to Accra during this challenging time.

Reflecting on her journey, Sarfo emphasised that she has encountered numerous obstacles throughout her career, but she remains optimistic due to the positive experiences that have followed.

She shared insights into her success, mentioning that some directors have associated sponsorship opportunities with her name, which she attributes to God's grace rather than any personal actions.

Additionally, she recounted an interaction with a colleague who inquired about her ambassadorial deals, to which she responded that hard work played a crucial role and encouraged her colleague that similar opportunities would come her way in time.

The video of Gloria Sarfo's recent interview on UTV is below:

Bills Credit signs Gloria Sarfo

In recent news, Gloria Sarfo was named the first brand ambassador for Bills Credit Microfinance, founded by Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

She expressed her excitement during her visit to their office, where she donned a branded shirt and skirt to sign the contract.

The video of Gloria Sarfo at Bills Credit Microfinance for her unveiling is below:

Gloria Sarfo rocks a red dress on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, who celebrated her birthday in style.

The famous actress looked magnificent in a stylish outfit designed by her clothing brand for her viral birthday shoot.

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's flawless makeup and hairstyle for her photoshoot.

