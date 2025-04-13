Ranking 5 Goalkeepers Who Could Replace Andre Onana at Manchester United

Since arriving from Inter Milan, André Onana's series of mistakes has raised serious concerns at Manchester United

As a result, Rúben Amorim may have no choice but to seek a new first-choice goalkeeper next season

YEN.com.gh picks five goalkeepers who have been linked as potential replacements should the Red Devils decide to make a change

Confidence seems to be the root of André Onana’s struggles between the posts.

Brought in to replace David De Gea in 2023 as a modern, ball-playing goalkeeper, the former Inter Milan star has yet to replicate the form that once made him stand out.

Andre Onana's string of errors since joining from Inter Milan may force Rúben Amorim to accept the need for a new No. 1 at Manchester United.

A string of costly mistakes has frustrated Manchester United fans for months, and if his performances don’t improve soon, his future at Old Trafford could be in jeopardy.

Diogo Costa

Porto’s Diogo Costa has been tipped for a Premier League move for several years, and interest continues to grow.

The 25-year-old was on Manchester United’s radar as far back as 2023, and his stock has only risen since then.

With just two years remaining on his contract in Portugal at the end of the season and a market value of around €38 million (£33m), the Portugal No. 1 could be a long-term fixture in United’s goal.

However, United may face stiff competition, as Manchester City have also been linked with Costa as a potential successor to Ederson.

Andriy Lunin

If United choose to wait on García and he ends up joining Madrid, Andriy Lunin could become available.

The Ukrainian international has served as Thibaut Courtois' backup at Real Madrid, but whenever given the chance, he’s proven he has the quality to start for a top club.

At 26, the former Zorya Luhansk goalkeeper is approaching his prime years. While he lacks the experience of being a regular number one, Lunin would be a wildcard option worth considering heading into the summer transfer window.

Lucas Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier could present a more affordable alternative to Diogo Costa.

The 23-year-old has caught attention with his strong performances for Lille since stepping in as Mike Maignan’s successor. This season, he has recorded 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 and has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Like Costa, Chevalier is under contract until 2027, but with Lille fighting for a Champions League spot and at risk of missing out on European football altogether, the French shot-stopper could be available for a cut-price deal.

Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia is another goalkeeper previously linked with a move to Old Trafford.

He came close to signing for Arsenal last summer but chose to remain with Espanyol for their return to La Liga. Since then, his performances have continued to stand out, averaging 3.62 saves per 90 minutes in a team that has struggled defensively.

Espanyol now look set to retain their top-flight status, thanks in part to Garcia’s recent heroics—most notably a series of superb saves against Celta Vigo yesterday.

At just 23 and with growing interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, it’s clear the young Spaniard is turning heads at the highest level.

Zion Suzuki

Suzuki is a name that many Manchester United fans will recognize.

Currently starring for Parma, the Japanese international is reportedly back on United’s radar, with the Italian club valuing him at around £40 million.

He’s impressed in Serie A, standing out in a relegation battle after making the switch from Urawa Red Diamonds. Back in 2023, United nearly secured his signature before he opted for a move elsewhere.

That interest came during Erik ten Hag’s tenure—now, under Rúben Amorim, United could revisit the move, especially with Suzuki proving he can hold his own against some of Europe’s top forwards.

