Benjamin Asare was the toast of fans as Hearts of Oak shared the spoils with Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League

Despite not keeping a clean sheet, supporters of the Rainbow Club 'blessed' Asare with cash gifts

Kelvin Osei-Assibey's goal was cancelled out by Meschack Adjetey's sublime strike in the second half as Hearts drew 1-1 on Sunday

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare earned admiration—and cash—from grateful fans following his standout performance in the club’s fiercely contested draw with Vision FC on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

Tasked with guarding the net in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the round, the experienced shot-stopper showcased composure, commanding presence, and excellent reflexes at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown.

Black Stars No.1 and Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare conceded a goal for the first time since March 15, 2025. Photo credit: @GGbeve/X.

Source: Twitter

Though he couldn’t add to his impressive clean sheet tally, Asare’s influence between the posts was unmistakable.

Fans gift Asare cash gifts after Hearts split points with Vision

After the final whistle, supporters, clearly moved by his efforts, approached the 32-year-old with monetary tokens as a gesture of appreciation.

The Hearts custodian, visibly touched by the show of affection, accepted the cash gifts with humility.

The Rainbow faithful have made a habit of recognising individual brilliance this season.

Asare now joins a growing list of players—including Kevin Osei Assibey—who have been financially rewarded by fans despite the team’s inconsistent run in the 2024/25 campaign.

Asare's performance this season

From a technical standpoint, Asare has proven to be a cornerstone of Hearts’ defensive structure.

His ability to command aerial balls, anticipate through-passes, and distribute under pressure has kept him ahead in the pecking order.

With 13 clean sheets in 21 outings, his numbers remain among the league’s best, even if the latest result added only a point to Hearts' tally, per Flashscore.

What does Hearts' draw with Vision mean for their GPL aspirations?

The 1-1 stalemate, however, did little to boost the Phobians' aspirations for a top-four finish.

The former champions continue to hover just outside the upper tier of the table, though the title race remains within reach, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Currently trailing joint-leaders Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars by six points, Hearts have everything to play for in the final stretch of the season.

What lies ahead of Asare and Hearts

Looking ahead, the challenge intensifies as Hearts prepare to visit the Nana Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa.

Benjamin Asare has been one of the standouts at Hearts of Oak this season despite the club's underwhelming performance in the ongoing campaign. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

Facing a well-drilled Aduana Stars side on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Asare will once again be expected to anchor the defence as the Phobians aim to keep their championship hopes alive.

In a campaign marked by highs and lows, Benjamin Asare’s form has been one of the few constants—offering not just clean sheets but a sense of belief in Hearts of Oak's push for glory.

Asare reacts after penning new contract

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare expressed his joy after penning a new contract with Hearts of Oak, describing the club as one of the world's football powerhouses.

The goalkeeper’s reputation has skyrocketed following his senior national team debut, where he impressed with back-to-back clean sheets in World Cup qualifying matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh