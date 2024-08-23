Former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is set to change his international allegiance from England

The 22-year-old, who now plays for Olympique Marseille, has not played international football since 2020

But the forward could see his absence from national team football end soon with a Caribbean nation offering a way out

Mason Greenwood is reportedly in the process of switching his national allegiance to Jamaica.

The former Manchester United forward, who has only one cap for England, made his debut for the Three Lions during the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League against Iceland.

Mason Greenwood is set to switch his allegiance to Jamaica after his four-year absence from international football. Photos by NurPhoto and Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

However, following that appearance, he and Phil Foden were sent home for breaching COVID-19 quarantine protocols, and Greenwood has not featured for England since.

According to reports corroborated by MEN, Mason may never don the England jersey again, as Jamaica's Football Federation has approached the FA with a formal request for his allegiance change.

How is Greenwood eligible to play for Jamaica?

Born in Bradford, the 22-year-old is eligible to represent Jamaica through his father, and FIFA regulations allow players to switch national teams provided they have made no more than three competitive appearances before turning 21.

Reunion with Steve McClaren

For Greenwood, this move would signify a reunion with Steve McClaren, who recently took the reins as Jamaica's head coach.

McClaren, who spent two years at Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff, was appointed Jamaica’s boss after the Reggae Boyz failed to advance past the group stage of the Copa America.

According to Daily Express, his arrival seems to have reignited Jamaica's interest in Greenwood, who reportedly declined a similar approach from the Caribbean nation last year.

Greenwood's loan move to Marseille

Greenwood, now playing on loan at Marseille following his transfer from Man United earlier this summer, is said to be seriously considering the switch, with McClaren playing a pivotal role in influencing his decision.

The move to Marseille, where he joins forces with Roberto De Zerbi, marks a new chapter in Greenwood’s career away from the Premier League spotlight.

Greenwood treated like a 'king' on Marseille arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Greenwood was enthusiastically received upon his arrival in France ahead of his transfer to Olympique Marseille.

Fans eagerly gathered to welcome their new star as Greenwood arrived in Marseille for his medical.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) captures the moment, showing supporters chanting and singing his name as he entered the city with his girlfriend and child.

