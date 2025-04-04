Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that Adepa, her adopted daughter, can only see her father six times a year

The TV host explained that she wanted the child to have a stable environment and have fun with her children as siblings

Social media users have commented on the video of McBrown's explanation that Thelma Wright posted on Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown recently shared her insights on parenting during a candid conversation with well-known lawyer and media personality Thelma Wright on the popular women’s empowerment show, Diva Doc.

In a heartfelt viral video, the Ghanaian actress and television host disclosed that although she has only biologically given birth to one child, she lovingly nurtures a total of six children, one of whom she adopted.

Nana Ama McBrown says her adopted child sees her biological father only six times a year. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Among the children she cares for is a beautiful baby girl whose mother tragically passed away, although her father is alive.

She demonstrated her commitment to ensuring that the child maintains a relationship with her biological father and has set specific visitation guidelines.

Nana Ama McBrown explained that she only permits him to spend time with his daughter six times a year, allowing him one full day with her every two months.

This thoughtful arrangement reflected her desire to keep the father present in the child's life while also providing her with a stable and loving environment.

"I have adopted a one-year-old child who lost her mother, but her father is alive. I told the father that whenever she grows up and wants to come to you or whenever you want to come for you it's okay. In the meantime, she is mine. Her father comes over once every two weeks because I don't want the child to feel like where is my father all the time. But at least the father comes home."

McBrown talks about her adopted child

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's trending video about her family and parenting style on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@SandraAsare1

"Look at how she tells her story so elegantly. Her grace and authenticity are truly inspiring. Such a beautiful soul, inside and out. Nana Ama McBrown continues to be a beacon of strength and positivity. Captivating."

@cynthiaoppong3010

"I pray the whole world will here about me to in Jesus mighty name amen and amen 😊 🙏."

@DonamEnterprise

"Can you imagine how she has so much control over the English even though she hasn't completed school."

@devondebesta760 stated:

"The best McBrown interview ever..❤ may God continue to bless you Nana , you deserve every happiness and more."

McBrown slays in a stylish white dress

Nana Ama McBrown captivated her audience with her appearance as she hosted guests on McBrown's Kitchen recently.

She looked ethereal in a flowing white gown that elegantly accentuated her curves, radiating grace and confidence.

Her choice of a sleek frontal lace hairstyle cascaded down her back, perfectly complementing her outfit for the culinary show.

The vibrant makeup she wore was artfully blended to enhance her natural beauty, resulting in a flawless look that garnered much admiration from fans and followers alike.

Check out the photos below:

McBrown says her kids use phones on weekends only

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown disclosing that her children are allowed to use phones on weekends.

The television personality explained that they are restricted from using their phones for a set period from Friday to Sunday.

McBrown's approach to her children's phone usage prompted many reactions from Ghanaians who was the YouTube clip.

