Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a bad mistake as AS Monaco suffered defeat to Arsenal

The Black Stars centre-back started for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night in London

Bukayo Saka netted a brace in the 3-0 victory over AS Monaco as Arsenal continued their winning run in the competition

AS Monaco manager Adi Hütter expressed his frustration following his team's defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, attributing the loss to a series of defensive errors.

A critical mistake by defender Mohammed Salisu in the second half allowed Arsenal to secure their second goal.

The error occurred when Kai Havertz intercepted Salisu's back pass, enabling Bukayo Saka to double Arsenal's lead with just 12 minutes left on the clock.

Saka had earlier opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and Havertz sealed the victory with a goal two minutes from time.

"At this level, it is not possible, not acceptable to make such mistakes that are downright gifts. And yet we were lucky that Arsenal missed a lot of opportunities," Hütter stated post-match as quoted by the club's official website.

Despite Monaco's improved performance in the second half, the costly mistake overshadowed their efforts.

Hütter praised his team's attacking play but acknowledged the impact of Salisu's error.

"On the other hand, I am really satisfied with the way we attacked the second half, playing the courageous football that I want to see," Hütter added.

"Once again, we have a very young team, which was close to the equalizer. Unfortunately, the gift on the second goal is too much at this level."

Adi Hutter confident in Salisu

