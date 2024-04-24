A video of Fatawu Issahaku celebrating with his teammates after scoring a hat-trick for his side is trending

The Ghanaian youngster also proved that he is a good dancer as he displayed some sizzling dance moves in the dressing room

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young Ghanaian player over his performance

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is trending on social media for all the right reasons following his impressive performance in a match against Southhampton.

The talented Ghanaian player scored his first hat trick for the Foxes as his team thumped their opponents by five goals to nil.

Following his impressive performance, YEN.com.gh sighted a video on the TikTok page of Ghanaian Sports journalist George Addo Jr that showed the moment the 19-year-old and his teammates were celebrating their victory in the dressing room.

With music blaring in the dressing room, Fatawu Issahaku wasted no time as he swung into action and displayed some serious Azonto dance moves in sync with the high-tempo tune.

The Ghanaian danced so well that his teammates began to cheer and urge him on.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 2000 likes and 17 comments, was captioned "Vibes from the Leicester City dressing room... Fatawu Issahaku bringing the vibes".

Netizens commend Fatawu Issahaku

Social media users who reacted to the video showered praises on Fatawu Issahaku for his performance in the game.

AbdulMalik commented:

The country has great talents but unfortunately lacking managers

Awo reacted:

Our own

Abdul Karim Maestro stated:

What a great performance?

Lyon football trainer stated:

comedian boy very funny guy am really know that he will not go back to sporting Lisbon again

@PIERRO commented:

I'm so happy for Issahaku!

Stonez added:

Europa league level team playing in the championship. Well done

Ibrahim Osman exhibits nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Ibrahim Osman left his senior national team teammates in awe after he displayed some fire dance moves.

A TikTok video showed the talented Ghanaian teen dancing in the full glare of his team.

Ibrahim Osman danced with joy and energy, much to the delight of his teammates and the coach, Otto Addo, who even filmed the adorable moment

