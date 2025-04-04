Bernard Aduse-Poku's son, Rain Nana Aduse-Poku, celebrated his birthday on Friday, April 4, 2025

Veteran Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse-Poku celebrated his son, Rain Nana Aduse-Poku's birthday on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Veteran Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse-Poku celebrates his son Rain Nana Aduse-Poku's birthday. Photo source: @bernardadusepoku

Source: Instagram

To mark his son's special day, the popular actor took to his official Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his recent moment with him in their home.

In the photo, Rain Nana Aduse-Poku, sporting a jeans jacket and trousers, looked all grown up as his father tied the lace of his expensive black sneakers. Bernard Aduse-Poku beamed with excitement as he spent quality time with his son.

In a heartfelt message, the veteran Kumawood actor expressed his love for his son, Rain and referred to him as his "forever little man".

In the social media post, Bernard Aduse-Poku wrote:

"Here’s to many more beautiful birthdays celebrating you, my forever little man. Happy birthday to you, my son! 🎉🎊👑🎂❤️✨️."

Bernard Aduse-Poku with his colleagues on a movie set. Photo source: Bernard Aduse Poku

Source: Facebook

Rain Nana Aduse-Poku is the first child of the Kumawood actor and his beautiful US-based Ghanaian wife, Stella Dwomo. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at Buokrom in the Ashanti Region in 2016. The private event was attended by his colleagues, friends and family members.

The popular Kumawood actor and his beautiful wife welcomed Rain in the United States of America a few years after their marriage.

Bernard Aduse-Poku emerged in the Ghanaian movie industry in the late 2000s, featuring in Kumawood movies with top stars like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Kwaku Twumasi, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Portia Asare and Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa.

The Kumawood actor has starred in prominent Ghanaian movies like Apam, Abro Ne Bayie, My Mother's Heart, That Day, Kumasi Yonkor and many others.

Check out Bernard Aduse-Poku's social media post below:

Birthday wishes pour in for Bernard's son

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, filled the comments section of the social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Bernard Aduse-Poku's son, Rain Nana Aduse-Poku. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

andydostygh commented:

"God bless my little man. Uncle Andy loves you."

dripconceptz said:

"Happy birthday to Reign❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bsherie_gh wrote:

"Happy birthday to my prince charming ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

3wuravicky commented:

"Happiest of birthdays, handsome Rain❤️❤️🎂 we love you 😘."

Source: YEN.com.gh