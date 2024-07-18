Mason Greenwood was given a warm reception on his arrival in France ahead of his permanent transfer to Marseille

Supporters of the Ligue 1 side greeted the Englishman with flares and chants of his name as he waved to them at the airport

He is expected to fill the void left by former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is heading to Saudi Arabia

Mason Greenwood received a hero's welcome upon arriving in France ahead of his transfer to Olympique Marseille.

The 22-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at Getafe, is set to make a permanent move from Manchester United to the Ligue 1 side.

Mason Greenwood received a treatment worthy of a hero upon his arrival in France ahead of his move to Marseille. Photos by Alex Pantling and Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood has agreed to personal terms, with a fee exceeding 30 million euros (£25.2m) in place, including add-ons. The contract will run until 2029.

Despite criticism from Marseille's city mayor, Benoit Payan, the club remained resolute in its decision to secure the English forward's services.

Greenwood is expected to join coach Roberto De Zerbi’s squad for the upcoming season.

Thousands greet Greenwood, give him a hero's welcome

Upon his arrival in Marseille for his medical, Greenwood was greeted by throngs of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their new star.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows supporters chanting and singing his name as he arrived in the French city with his girlfriend and child.

He is set to fill the void left by former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who announced his departure from Marseille on social media.

The 35-year-old Gabon international is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadisiyah this summer, per Givemesport.

Man United to smash transfer record with Greenwood sale

In a related article, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United is set to break a transfer record with Mason Greenwood's impending departure.

This transfer will exceed the club's highest sales since the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The current record is held by Dean Henderson's transfer to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2023, which was valued at approximately €23 million.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh