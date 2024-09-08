Barcelona signed two Ghanaian players during the just-ended transfer window in Europe

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah joined the club from Ghana Premier League sides Accra Lions and Dreams FC

Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is the first Ghanaian footballer to play for Barcelona

The summer transfer window saw several Ghanaian footballers make moves to clubs across the globe, from Europe to Asia and even from the Ghana Premier League to some of the best leagues in the world.

Meanwhile, some players also saw their moves collapse in the eleventh hour. Ernest Nuamah reportedly avoided the second part of his medical to stop him from joining English club Fulham.

Elsewhere, Daniel Amartey played hide-and-seek with Besiktas to stay with the Turkish giants.

However, the biggest and arguably the most impressive transfer in the window was Ghanaian youngsters from the domestic leagues joining top clubs in Europe, including Barcelona.

Yen.com.gh looks at Ghanaian players who signed for Barcelona following the moves by David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah.

Kevin Prince Boateng

The first Ghanaian to join the Blaugrana's was the former Black Stars midfielder, who spent a half-a-season on loan at the club in 2019. Boateng's spell at Barcelona was regarded unsuccessful after making only four appearances for the club, three in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

He was brought in as a deputy to Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, when Barcelona had the likes of Lionel Messi spearheading the attack. Ultimately, he left as a La Liga winner, returning to Sassuolo his parent club in the summer.

David Oduro

The teen sensation hogged the headlines when he first arrived at the club on trials in March 2024. Oduro also spent time in England around the same time in trial with Chelsea. He returned to continue his career with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

However, the Catalans followed up and rewarded him with a three-year contract, but he will spend his early days in Spain with the reserve side Barca Atletic.

Abdul Aziz Issah

Before Barcelona had announced the deal, his parent club Dreams FC confirmed his trials had been successful and will join the Spanish outfit. Issah signed a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Issah, a Ghana U20 star, will also spend time with the reserve team before a decision will be made later in his career in Spain. The 18-year-old has been Dreams FC's best player in the past two years, excelling in the CAF Confederation Cup as the Still Believe lads reached the semi-final of the competition.

