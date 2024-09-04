Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has opened up on his encounters with Mohammed Kudus

The Croatia star has faced the Ghanaian attacking midfielder a couple of times in the English Premier League

Kudus was one of West Ham United's best players last season, making a 14-goal contribution in the EPL

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has applauded the qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Croatia centre-back encountered the West Ham star for the first time last season in the English Premier League.

During their first minute, Kudus came off the bench as West Ham United suffered a defeat to the English champions.

However, in their second meeting, which was the final game of last season, the Ghana international started and was a menace for Gvardiol, who described Kudus as his toughest opponent.

“Mohammed Kudus from West Ham was my toughest opponent,” Gvardiol said in a video shared on social media.

“In the first game, he was on the bench, and when he came on for the last twenty minutes, he was on my side. I realized that he was quite good. He looks sharp and was good on the ball. In the second game of the season, he even scored a bicycle kick. He was the one I struggled against.”

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, netting eight goals and delivering six assists in the Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus joins Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

After a slow start to the new Premier League season, the West Ham United star rejoined his Black Stars teammates for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 24-year-old arrived in Ghana on Monday and trained with the team on Tuesday as preparations continue for the games against Angola and Niger.

The Black Stars will host Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to engage Niger.

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team has touched down in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will host the Sable Antelopes of Angola on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team led by coach Otto Addo and his assistants arrived on Tuesday afternoon and will continue preparations ahead of the AFCON qualifier opener.

