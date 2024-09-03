Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have announced the departure of winger Aziz Issah

The Dreams FC and Ghana U20 star has joined Spanish giants Barcelona in the transfer window

Issah starred for the former FA Cup winners last season in the GPL and the CAF Confederation Cup

Spanish giants Barcelona have signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins the Catalan giants from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC after impressing the technical team while on trials.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the La Liga side in the transfer window, three days after David Oduro joined the reserve side on a three-year deal.

Aziz Issah has joined Spanish giants Barcelona from Dreams FC of Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @DreamsFootballC.

Source: Twitter

Issah enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, leading the Still Believe lads to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, scoring four goals in the continental championship, as reported by Citi Sports.

He was also a member of the Ghana U20 team that won gold at the African Games in Accra earlier this year.

Dreams FC confirm Aziz Issah's Barcelona move

The Ghana Premier League outfit announced Issah's move to Barcelona on their official social media pages, with the teenager signing on transfer deadline day.

He is expected to feature for the reserve side before subsequently joining the first team of the Catalan club.

The club wrote:

"Dreams FC announces the transfer of Abdul Aziz Issah to Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old finalized his move on transfer deadline day. Issah who is adjudged by CAF as one of the best youngsters on the continent emerged top scorer in last season's Confederation Cup.

"He scored four goals and provided two assists in 10 games to help Dreams reach a historic semi-final berth in the African club competition, only missing out to eventual winners and Egyptian giants Zamalek. The sensational winger made 17 goal contributions in the (7 goals and 10 assists) in the Ghana Premier League last season."

David Oduro joins Barcelona from Accra Lions

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Accra Lions defender David Oduro will travel to Spain in the coming days to complete his move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal to join Barcelona reserve side Barca Atletic from the Ghana Premier League side.

Oduro becomes the first player from the Ghanaian topflight to Barcelona directly from the Premier League.

