Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has explained why he prefers his Ghanaian surname on the back of his jersey

The 25-year-old is still eligible to represent Ghana despite representing England two years ago

Since leaving Arsenal last summer, Nketiah has struggled to get into the starting lineup of Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah has shed light on why he proudly dons his Ghanaian surname on his jersey, emphasizing that it represents more than just a name—it’s a tribute to his roots and family legacy.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, the former Arsenal forward sees his surname as a reflection of his lineage and a way to honor those who came before him.

Wearing it on his back, he believes, is one of the most meaningful gestures he can offer his loved ones.

Nketiah reveals why he uses his Ghanaian surname

"It means everything. So many descendants come from that name, so I'm making a lot of people proud," he shared with NBC Sports.

Beyond personal pride, Nketiah considers it a representation of unfulfilled dreams within his family.

"Also, there are some people in my family who probably wanted to be footballers but couldn't quite get there.

"So through me, they get to live that experience and feel the pride of seeing the name when I step on the pitch, score, or celebrate achievements."

England or Ghana? A lingering national team decision

Despite embracing his Ghanaian heritage, Nketiah has yet to commit to representing the Black Stars at the senior level.

Instead, his sights remain on England, where he holds the record as the all-time top scorer for the U-21 team with 16 goals.

However, despite this remarkable feat, opportunities at the senior level have been scarce.

Since making his Three Lions debut on October 13, 2023, in a friendly against Australia, he has earned only one cap, leaving his international future uncertain.

In 2022, he was on the verge of switching allegiance to the West African country, securing a Ghanaian passport, but the move ultimately fell through.

Nonetheless, under FIFA regulations, the 25-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana, as he has yet to feature in three competitive matches for England.

Nketiah's club career: Searching for stability

Nketiah’s club career began in Arsenal’s youth ranks, where he impressed enough to earn a senior team promotion in 2020.

Across four years with the Gunners, he netted 38 goals and provided seven assists in 168 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, limited game time under Mikel Arteta led him to seek a fresh start at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

However, his transition to Selhurst Park has been far from seamless, as he has managed only one goal and two assists in 20 Premier League games.

As the 2024/25 season nears its conclusion, Nketiah will be eager to impress Oliver Glasner and establish himself as a key figure in the squad ahead of the next campaign.

Nketiah fires Palace to FA Cup semis

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah played a key role in Crystal Palace's FA Cup semi-final qualification.

The former Arsenal striker found the net as the Eagles cruised past Fulham to secure their spot in the last four of the tournament.

