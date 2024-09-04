Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has joined English Championship side Sunderland

The Ghana international moves to England from RC Lens on a season-long loan deal

Abdul Samed will miss Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger this September

Salis Abdul Samed has arrived in England to begin his career with Championship outfit AFC Sunderland.

The Ghana international signed a contract to join the Black Cats on a season long loan deal from French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.

Abdul Samed, who was not included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming games in the AFCON qualifiers, is expected to make his debut for Sunderland after the international break.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a good time in France until RC Lens manager Will Still relegated him to the second team at the start of the new season, as reported by Kick GH.

Abdul Samed had starred for Clermont Foot, helping them secure promotion to Ligue 1 before impressing in his first season in the French topflight.

After just a season, Lens broke the bank to sign him and together with Ivorian midfielder Sekou Fofana formed a solid partnership, as the Red and Yellow returned to the UEFA Champions League.

Abdul Samed eager to help Sunderland succeed

The Ghanaian midfielder wants to help Sunderland achieve their target of securing promotion to the Premier League following the club's impressive start to the Championship.

Sunderland have won four games in four matches and lead the Championship table.

He told the club's official website:

“I’m very happy to be here – I spoke with the Head Coach about the project and how the supporters love the Club, so it seemed like a good place for me to progress.

“I know the Head Coach well from his time at Lorient, and his best friend was my coach at RC Lens, so they had some discussions about me.

“To win four games in a row is very difficult, but four games is not enough and we need to continue to work hard and get more wins.

“I’m a competitor and I love the competition for places – we work as a team and move forward together.”

