Accra Lions defender David Oduro will travel to Spain in the coming days to complete his move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal to join Barcelona reserve side Barca Atletic from the Ghana Premier League side.

Oduro becomes the first player from the Ghanaian topflight to Barcelona directly from the Premier League.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the defender and announced he will be arriving in the coming days to start in career in Spain.

"Barcelona have reached an agreement with Ghanaian side Accra Lions for the transfer of player David Oduro, who will join Barça Atlètic. Oduro has signed a three-year contract, until 30 June 2027. The player will travel to Barcelona in the coming days to join the Barça reserve team's training sessions," wrote Barcelona on their official website.

Oduro made 50 appearances for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, scoring a goal for the club, per Transfermarkt.

He played a key role last season as the Accra-based club finished second in the league.

Oduro shows promise ahead of Barca career

The talented youngster has been one of the best left-backs in the Ghana Premier League for the past two season, contributing six assists in his young career.

Oduro is versatile and can play as a left-winger and in the middle as well. He is also a member of Ghana's U20 team the Black Satellites.

He was not only on the radar of Barcelona but also Chelsea had shown interest after he excelled on trials early this year.

