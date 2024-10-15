Ghana coach Otto Addo is hoping luck smiles at his team ahead of the game against Sudan in the AFCON qualifier

The four-time African champions are chasing a first win in the qualifiers after a slow start in their first three matches

The Black Stars have qualified for every Africa Cup of Nations since 2006 but are on the brink of missing the 2025 edition

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says his team will be 'third-time lucky' when they face Sudan in Libya for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Sudan frustrated Ghana in Accra, sharing the spoils in a pulsating goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday.

According to Addo, his team played well in the matches against Angola in Kumasi and Sudan in Accra, but the results were not favourable.

However, following the passion and enthusiasm displayed by his team, he believes luck will smile at them in Benghazi.

"They are all ready, they are willing to show what they can and to take the last result out of their heads. And I think it's obvious that we need goals. We created a lot of chances against Angola. We deserved to win this game," he said at the pre-match presser, as quoted by the FA's official website.

"We didn't play well against Niger. In the last game, I think we also deserved to win. Very unlucky, but there's a speech in German, like, alle guten Dinge sind drei. So I think in English is three times lucky. So I think we had two good games with Angola and also our last game with Sudan at home. And this is the third game now. And when we play the way we played the last game, we will win," he added.

Ghana chases first win in Libya

Havin lost their Group F opener and drawn the last two matches, the Black Stars need a win to boost their qualification chances.

A victory in Libya will see Ghana leapfrog Sudan to second place in the group with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Angola, who sit top of the group need at least a draw to qualify for AFCON 2025, per ESPN.

