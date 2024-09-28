Insane Jadon Sancho Stat Surfaces After Chelsea's Victory Against Brighton

Former Manchester Units star Jaon Sanho starred as Chelsea recorded a 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon

After the match, a stat about the Englishman emerged after Chelsea's triumph that will get Manchester United fans talking

Sancho moved to London after difficult relations with Erik ten Hag made his long-term stay at United untenable

Starting in Chelsea's last two Premier League matches against West Ham and Brighton, Sancho made his debut as a substitute against Bournemouth.

Despite only playing three games for his new club, he's already racked up three assists. His latest came in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton, setting up Cole Palmer’s second goal.

According to Squawka, Sancho’s three Premier League assists this season exceed the combined total of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount Joshua Zirkzee, and Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United, who have just two between them.

This stat is a tough pill for United fans to swallow, as Sancho struggled during his time at Old Trafford.

After a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, he was sidelined last season and eventually went on loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he regained form and helped the team reach the Champions League final.

Despite returning to Manchester United for pre-season, Ten Hag approved Sancho’s permanent transfer to Chelsea.

Under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, the 24-year-old seems to have rediscovered his best form.

Since an opening-day defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea has earned 13 points in five games, with Sancho proving to be a vital addition to their attacking lineup.

Fans chide Sancho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans have heavily criticised Jadon Sancho for his farewell message following his transfer to Chelsea.

Fans pointed out that the 24-year-old quickly removed all Manchester United-related photos from his Instagram while keeping those from his Borussia Dortmund days.

Additionally, they noted that his farewell message to Dortmund supporters after a six-month loan spell was far more heartfelt and lengthy than the brief note he shared after leaving United.

