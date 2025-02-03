Black Stars attacking midfielder Kamal Sowah has sealed a deal with Dutch Eredivisie club Nac Breda

The Ghana international joins the Dutch topflight side on transfer deadline day after leaving Club Brugge

Sowah, who was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is expected to play a key role in Breda's campaign

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has joined Dutch topflight side NAC Breda on transfer deadline day in Europe.

The Black Stars midfielder, who terminated his contract with Club Brugge a fortnight ago, inked a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Eredivisie outfit.

Sowah returns to The Netherlands after a loan spell in the 2021/22 season with AZ Alkmaar during his time at Brugge.

Black Stars midfielder Kamal Sowah joins Dutch club NAC Breda. Photo: Maddie Meyer Twitter/ @NACnl.

The 25-year-old reunites with former coach Carl Hoefkens, whom he worked with at OH Leuven and at the beginning of his career at the Belgium club.

NAC Breda posted on their official website:

"NAC has immediately strengthened itself with the 25-year-old Kamal Sowah. Sowah is a multifunctional player, with a lot of depth as an attacking midfielder and can also be deployed from the sides up front. The Ghanaian, with a Belgian passport, recently terminated his contract with Club Brugge and signs a contract in Breda for two and a half seasons. In addition, the Breda club has negotiated an option for an additional season."

The versatile midfielder arrives after spells with OH Leuven, Club Brugge, AZ Alkmaar and Standard. The Right to Dream Academy graduate started his career in Europe with Leicester City.

What Sowah brings to NAC

The Ghana international is renowned for his versatility, being able to play across all positions in midfield.

Having worked with Hoefkens, a coach under who he has flourished in the past, it is expected that he will play a pivotal role in the club's campaign.

Technical Director of NAC Breda Peter Maas said:

"Kamal has a dynamic attacking profile and can play in multiple positions. He is also strong in his defensive work and fits in well with this NAC with his aggressive style. Kamal is indeed quite fit, but because he has not played for a while, he will first receive extra training. The focus at NAC this season is absolutely on maintaining his position in the Eredivisie, but with Kamal's arrival we are also already selecting for next season."

Sowah also comes with experience playing the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Sawah terminates contract at Club Brugge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Club Brugge have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah after three years at the club.

The Black Stars midfielder, who can also play on the flanks, joined the former Belgium champions in 2021 from English club Leicester City.

However, after 53 appearances and two goals for the club, Sowah leaves as a free agent.

