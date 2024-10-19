A Ghanaian prophet has linked the Black Stars' recent troubles to spiritual forces, alleging that some former players are undermining the team

The former African champions have had a poor run in the AFCON qualifiers and look set to miss the tournament in Morocco

Ghana will next face leaders Angola, who have qualified for the tournament, before engaging Niger in the final match

The recent difficulties faced by the Black Stars are due to spiritual interference, with assertions that certain former players are acting against the team, according to Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco after picking only two points from four matches.

With two games remaining in the AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars sit third in Group F without a win. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

The defeat to Sudan means Ghana must win their last two matches and hope the North Africans lose their final two games.

Currently sitting third in their qualifying group with just two points, the four-time AFCON champions are struggling to secure wins.

Prophet Fire Oja suggested in a live video that the team’s poor form is due to spiritual interference.

He indicated that some former Black Stars players are contributing to the team’s misfortunes and is ready to name them if called upon.

“It will never be easy for the Black Stars,” Oja remarked. “They should not bench Jordan Ayew, and they must compensate musician Grace Ashley. There are also old Black Stars players working against the team spiritually.”

Following the team’s disappointing exit from the group stages of the 2024 AFCON and struggles to beat lower-ranked teams in recent qualifiers, the prophet has made his claims.

Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the World Cup qualifiers next year with their AFCON hopes dented by Sudan.

Ghana sits second in their group in the World Cup qualifiers, with nine points, same as leaders Comoros after four matches, per BBC.

The Black Stars chances of returning to the World Cup remains bright and the technical team will be looking at securing a spot in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026

