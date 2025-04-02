John Dumelo, in a video, had an awkward moment with a street hawker during their encounter at Okponglo on Monday, March 31, 2025

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, who felt uncomfortable around the lady, withdrew himself politely and slowly

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share mixed reactions spotting the awkward moment between John Dumelo and the street hawker

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Setor Dumelo, courted attention after a video of him in an awkward moment with a street hawker surfaced on social media.

John Dumelo gets uncomfortable around a street hawker during their public encounter. Photo source: @sikaofficial1z

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by renowned blogger Sika Official, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture was spotted interacting with some hawkers on the street at Okponglo.

During the encounter, John Dumelo and his associates were approached by a female hawker, who got closer to the prominent movie actor and politician and funnily watched him. She later seemed to be begging him for money as she whispered something into the actor's ears.

John Dumelo with his wife Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and their son, John Dumelo Jr, during their wedding ceremony. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: UGC

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP, who felt uncomfortable with the lady being too close to him, withdrew himself politely and slowly before speaking with the other hawkers and proceeding to leave the area with his associates.

John Dumelo had earlier joined famous YouTuber Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys on their sanitation campaign on Monday, March 31, 2025, as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Ghana.

In the video, John Dumelo used a shovel to fetch sand that had filled the gutters and stopped the water from freely flowing and poured it into a pan. The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture also donated GH₵10k towards the clearance fee of the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator.

Below is the video of John Dumelo's public encounter with a street hawker:

Reactions to Dumelo's encounter with street hawker

The video of John Dumelo's public encounter with the street hawker at Okponglo garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Angel commented:

"John was pushing her back politely and slowly. Who else noticed?"

Tofik said:

"That’s why my wife doesn’t want me to do politics… me, I no get control."

A.M foreal commented:

"The girl had different intentions kraaa🤣."

@HunterAppleseed wrote:

"This lady will show Honourable levels oo 😁."

Appia170 said:

"I can see he was pushing the girl back harder to ignore Ghana gossip."

John Dumelo showcases his football skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo showcased his football skills during a friendly game with the youth at a park in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The recently appointed Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture conversed with his constituents before being introduced onto the football grounds as a substitute.

The video of John Dumelo showcasing his football skills during a friendly game with the youth at a park in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh