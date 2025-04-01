Mohammed Kudus will not feature in West Ham United's Premier League clash against Wolves on April Fool's Day

Despite playing all two of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the international break, Kudus is out of the matchday squad

This is the first time the 24-year-old will be out of the East London club's matchday team since December 2024

West Ham United will be without Mohammed Kudus for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 1, with the club confirming the Ghanaian playmaker’s absence due to injury.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who recently ended his goal drought for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has been left out of West Ham’s matchday squad for the first time since December 2024.

Why Kudus will be absent in West Ham vs Wolves clash?

Despite struggling to recapture the electrifying form of his debut season, Kudus has remained a pivotal figure in Graham Potter’s tactical setup.

His versatility, ability to carry the ball through tight spaces, and knack for breaking defensive lines have made him indispensable in West Ham’s attacking structure.

However, the East London club revealed through its official website that the former Ajax Amsterdam and FC Nordsjaelland star has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

While he featured in both of Ghana’s international fixtures and even took part in training upon his return, there are concerns he may have sustained a knock.

Who replaces Kudus in the West Ham lineup?

With Kudus unavailable, Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson is set to take his place in the squad.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee, who arrived in the January window, will be looking to capitalise on his opportunity.

The 20-year-old heads into the contest full of confidence, having recently found the net for Ireland in a UEFA Nations League B/C play-off victory over Bulgaria.

Ferguson also boasts a strong personal record against Wolves, having never suffered defeat in four career outings against them.

According to Transfermarkt, his most recent contribution against the Old Gold came before Christmas when he scored in Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Kudus reflects on his journey from Nima to the Premier League

Away from the injury setback, Kudus has taken time to reflect on the sacrifices that paved the way for his career, particularly the immense role his mother played in shaping his journey.

Mohammed Kudus ended his 431-day dry spell for Ghana during the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with his goal against Madagascar. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

Growing up in Nima, a densely populated neighbourhood in Accra, Ghana, the West Ham talisman had to navigate numerous challenges to achieve his dream of playing at the highest level.

Despite the abundance of talent in the area, very few have made it as far as he has in professional football.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Kudus credited his mother’s unwavering support as the driving force behind his success.

"She sold Tuo Zaafi with Banku, which is a very popular food in Ghana. She sold that to care for my siblings and me. She played a big role in [helping] me become who I am today. She deserves everything now," he shared.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr table huge offer for Kudus

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Al-Nassr is gearing up to table an £84 million offer for Mohammed Kudus.

The Saudi Pro League heavyweights had previously tried to land the Ghanaian midfielder during the winter transfer window but fell short in their pursuit.

