The decision to name Mohammed Kudus as Black Stars armband over Alexander Djiku for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan has emerged

Ghana captain Thomas Partey pulled out at the eleventh hour after suffering from an illness which prevented him from travelling to Ghana

Otto Addo named West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as his captain for the double-header against Sudan

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams has shed light on the events that led to coach Otto Addo’s decision to name Mohammed Kudus as Black Stars captain over Alexander Djiku for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

With regular captain Thomas Partey ruled out due to injury despite being initially named in the squad, many expected one of the deputy captains, Jordan Ayew or Alexander Djiku, to lead the team.

The decision to name Mohammed Kudus as Black Stars captain over Alexander Djiku for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan has emerged. Photos: Matthew Ashton/Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

However, to the surprise of fans, Otto Addo chose Kudus Mohammed instead.

Speaking on Peace FM, Adams, who also serves as the head of sports at Angel TV, revealed that Djiku and Ayew were bypassed for the captaincy as a form of punishment for unprofessional conduct.

Djiku, in particular, reportedly irked Addo by delaying his arrival to camp.

“Djiku played for his club on Thursday and was supposed to report to camp on Friday. However, he informed Otto Addo that he had another game on Saturday and couldn’t make it.

"It turned out there was no game, and Djiku still didn’t show up on time,” Adams explained.

This incident, Adams said, left Otto Addo frustrated and feeling deceived, prompting the coach to give the captaincy to Kudus instead.

The move has sparked debate among Ghanaians, with many questioning the impact of discipline on leadership decisions within the national team.

Partey declared fit for Arsenal's game vs Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Partey has been declared fit for Arsenal's Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, October 18, 2024.

The Ghana international missed October's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan after it was reported that he was unfit despite being named in the squad.

Two days before the team reported for the international assignment, Partey had featured for the Gunners in their game against Southampton, lasting 84 minutes of the 3-1 victory.

However, the Ghana Football Association announced on their official website he was unavailable for the double-header when camp opened.

Ahead of the return of the English Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Partey is fit and ready for the game against Bournemouth.

Kudus named Ghana captain for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as his captain for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The 24-year-old will lead the team in Thomas Partey's absence as the Black Stars chase their first win in the 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew was earlier reported to be the man to lead the team but during the pre-match presser in Accra, the coach confirmed Kudus as his captain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh