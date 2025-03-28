The spokesperson of the Ayew family has blasted coach Otto Addo for his recent remarks about Andre Ayew

The Black Stars coach maintained his reason for the continuous snub of the veteran forward during an interview

Ayew has not played for the Black Stars since March 2024 during the international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew family, has descended heavily on Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, for his latest comment about Andre Ayew.

Addo, who has not called up Ayew to his team for the last 12 months, reiterated that he sees other players ahead of the Le Havre star.

Despite being in good form for the Ligue 1 side, Ayew is not part of Addo's plans as he continues his quest for a return to the World Cup.

The Ayew family spokesperson replies to Otto Addo for comment on Andre Ayew. Photo: Visionhaus/ Youssef Loulidi.

Source: Getty Images

Addo has received massive criticisms of his treatment of Ayew, coupled with the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Over the course of the year, the team grappled with a leadership crisis. Addo was forced to navigate between different players before eventually settling on Andre's junior brother, Jordan Ayew.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Addo stated that he will only recall the former Swansea star when the team needs him.

He said: "If we need Andre Ayew, we will call him. At the moment, I see others ahead of him."

How Fiifi Tackie responded

In a lengthy post on social media, Tackie described Addo's comments as disappointing.

Andre Ayew in an argument with Otto Addo at the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Khaked Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

He posted:

"Coach Otto Addo’s comments on Andre Ayew are disappointing. On numerous occasions, the same coach has said one of the key criteria for selection into the national team is active club participation. How can Ayew, Ghana’s most-capped player, a three-time World Cup veteran, and a proven leader be deemed unworthy even when playing well at his club in the French league?

"Ayew’s legacy and commitment to the Black Stars are undeniable. His experience, leadership, and track record in major tournaments speak volumes. It is baffling that a coach who failed to qualify Ghana for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations would so casually dismiss the contributions of a player who has consistently delivered for his country and is playing week in and week out at his club.

"Such remarks are not only disrespectful to Ayew but also undermine his sacrifices and the pride he has brought to Ghana football. Coach Addo’s comments are unprofessional and unbecoming of someone in his position."

Otto Addo explains Andre Ayew's exclusion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has maintained his stance on veteran forward Andre Ayew after a year without inviting the Le Havre for any of the international assignments.

Ayew, who is now 35 years old, has not retired from the national team but has also not featured for the country since the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda last year.

Despite being in good form for Le Havre in Ligue 1, Addo insists he sees other players ahead of the versatile forward.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh