Ja Rule and his wife, Aisha Atkins, recently visited Ghana to commission a six-unit classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School

A footage of the classroom block's interior showed wooden furniture, marker boards, wooden windows and cemented floors

The footage of Ja Rule's new school building has triggered criticisms from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Legendary American rapper Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, popularly known as Ja Rule, and his beautiful wife, Aisha Atkins, recently visited Ghana to commission a six-unit classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in the Eastern Region.

Footage of American rapper Ja Rule's new school building triggers criticisms from Ghanaians. Photo source: @jarule

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the Always On Time hitmaker visited the palace of the Overlord of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, before commissioning the school, which he built in partnership with the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Pencils of Promise (PoP).

The new classroom block was part of Ja Rule's philanthropic works and efforts to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for the students.

A footage of the new six-unit classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Basic School showed its interior and exterior. In the footage, the classrooms were filled with wooden furniture, marker boards, wooden windows and cemented floors, just like most of the public schools in most parts of the country.

Ja Rule had previously unveiled his plans to build a big school in Ghana after reportedly signing a lucrative label deal potentially worth $100 million.

American rapper Ja Rule interacts with Afia Schwarzenegger at an airport in the US. Photo source: @afiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The four-time Grammy-nominated American musician held a break the ground ceremony with the traditional leaders of the Nuaso town in attendance to witness the commencement of the construction of the school block at the Nuaso Anglican School.

The students had been learning under makeshift structures for a long time after a heavy rainfall caused significant damage to the school's main classroom block.

Despite Ja Rule's generous gesture toward the people of the Nuaso community in the Eastern Region, the new six-unit classroom block has triggered criticisms from Ghana, who were not impressed with the building.

Many questioned the rapper and the project's contractor's decision not to build an ultramodern block for the students.

Below is the footage of Ja Rule's new school building:

Ja Rule's school building stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Eazi commented:

"Herrr, them take do Ja Rule. Ghana na ur mate 😂😂😂."

BRIGHT said:

"They chopped Ja Rule’s money. Ain’t no way this is what he paid for."

Larbi Addo wrote:

"So he couldn’t build any modern classrooms? Such a shame."

DontStopUntilYouProud commented:

"So Ja Rule & Pencil of Promise money no fit build American standard classroom block for these kids to feel a little different from the old buildings they have been sitting in. Old fashion desk and things."

PillarPE said:

"Ja Rule, I beg allow Anas to investigate this for you."

Sam Jonah gifts office to Armed Forces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sir Sam Jonah gifted an office building to the Ghana Armed Forces Pay Regiment.

Colonel Michael Adusei Nkrumah, the Commanding Officer of the regiment, commended the renowned businessman for the generous gesture.

Sir Sam Jonah's Mobus Property Development company built the new office building and handed it over to the Ghana Armed Forces without taking any fee.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh