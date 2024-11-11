Real Madrid are reportedly looking at France superstar N'Golo Kante as an option to strengthen their midfield

Reports emanating from Saudi Arabia indicate that Al-Ittihad may lower their asking price for the World Cup winner

Manchester United are also said to be considering Kante, aiming to boost their central midfield options

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Kante as Al-Ittihad lower the asking price.

With the winter window approaching, speculation around top European clubs intensifies, and Kante’s name has become a focal point.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at N'Golo Kante as an option to strengthen their midfield.

Despite currently playing for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old French midfielder remains a highly sought-after talent.

Kante has been a prominent figure in European football, earning respect for his tenacious play and tactical intelligence.

After recovering from a significant injury, he proved his enduring value at Euro 2024, earning Didier Deschamps’ trust and playing a vital role for the French national team.

His recent performances have reignited interest from major European clubs keen to see him return to elite competition.

Financially, signing Kante does not pose challenges. Al-Ittihad initially set his transfer price at €20 million, coupled with a €14 million annual salary.

However, recent reports suggest Al-Ittihad may be willing to lower their asking price to €15 million, potentially easing negotiations for a European move.

Manchester United join Kante chase

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United see Kante as a valuable asset: Madrid could use his experience and stability in midfield, while United aims to bolster their central lineup with his proven skillset.

As January approaches, Kante’s potential return to Europe is set to be one of the window’s most intriguing stories, with the midfielder poised to make a significant impact if he rejoins the European football stage.

