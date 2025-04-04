A Ghanaian man has taken it upon himself to sponsor the education of his girlfriend who is in the nursing training college

In a video which has since gone viral, he asked Ghanaians to advise him on whether he's made the right decision or not

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian pragya rider is investing his earnings into the education of his lover who is pursuing a nursing course.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, he proudly stated that he was responsible for his lover's education, hoping that his lover would secure a job after school so that they could support each other with earnings.

Ghanaian man confused after sending lover to nursing training.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his good intentions about his relationship with the young lady, he was left in a dilemma and sought advice from netizens. He questioned his TikTok followers if he was doing the right thing.

Why is the young man worried?

Many people believe that sponsoring someone’s education, especially when you're not financially stable yourself, is risky. As a Pragya rider, his income may be limited, and using it to support someone else’s education could leave him struggling to meet his own needs.

Moreover, there's a widespread fear that once the girlfriend completes her nursing training and becomes financially independent, she might leave him — especially if their social or economic statuses shift.

The young man seems to be deeply in love with the lady but is uncertain if her feelings will change towards him or remain the same if things get better for her.s

Watch the video below:

Netizens advise young man

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressing his concerns and seeking advice on whether his decision was the best reacted differently in the comments session.

While commended the young man for having good thoughts about his lover, others cautioned him against sponsoring the education of the young lady, arguing she would jilt him after her education.

@Gyanwaa12 wrote:

"Aww he is so sweet. We will invite him to the lady’s wedding with another man."

@EN_Daal wrote:

"Oh good idea, he’s a very reasonable boyfriend, after this one has completed and left him he should get another nurse student and help her too, at least he’s helping build a better Ghana."

@therealmrsim wrote:

"This will be your favorite lyrics after she completes school. I mean you will love the bro."

Coconut seller sponsors plans to sponsor lover

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who sells coconuts on the street and his girlfriend warmed hearts on social media with their intriguing love story. In a viral TikTok video, the man flaunted the beautiful lady who sits with him to assist in his business.

He noted that the lady has been very supportive and faithful since many men tried to woo her but to no avail and due to this he was willing to support his lover pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

Netizens who saw the man's video were worried on his behalf and cautioned him against supporting the woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh