Vinicius Junior has come under fire after liking multiple Instagram photos of 16-year-old Turkish volleyball player Miray Yildirim

The Real Madrid star’s actions sparked backlash online, with many questioning whether he knew her age before engaging with her posts

While he remains focused on his career, this latest controversy has added to his growing list of off-field criticisms

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has sparked controversy after liking multiple photos of 16-year-old Turkish volleyball player Miray Yildirim, who plays for Besiktas.

The Brazilian forward, widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, has often been a polarising figure due to his on-field antics.

Vinicius Faces Heavy Criticism After Liking Instagram Posts of Teenage Volleyball Player

Despite narrowly losing the Ballon d’Or to Rodri, Vinicius made amends by winning FIFA’s The Best award, solidifying his status as a top player.

However, his aggressive style of play, frequent clashes with opponents, and heated interactions with fans and referees have made him one of the most disliked footballers in the game.

This time, though, his actions off the pitch have landed him in hot water.

Vinicius faces backlash after liking IG posts

Vinicius followed Miray Yildirim on Instagram and liked several of her photos, triggering an intense backlash from fans.

Many questioned whether he was aware of her age before interacting with her posts.

The incident quickly went viral, with social media users flooding his comments with criticism.

One user wrote, "Idiot, she's only 16. Are you crazy?" echoing the general outrage.

Despite the online storm, Vinicius remains focused on his career.

He has reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Real Madrid but is pushing for a salary increase as contract negotiations continue.

