As the Black Stars braces for crucial World Cup qualifiers, form at club level will play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s fortunes

While some players have hit top gear, others will need to elevate their performances when they don the national colours

YEN.com.gh has the lowdown on the performance of Ghanaian players ahead of the crucial games against Chad and Madagascar

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, all eyes are on Ghana’s key players as they fine-tune their form on the club stage.

The Black Stars will need their top performers at their peak, and recent outings provide a glimpse into who is hitting their stride at the perfect moment.

Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and other Ghanaian players put up mixed performances ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Performance of Black Stars players

With decisive fixtures looming, the challenge is to translate club momentum into national team success.

Here’s a breakdown of how Ghana's squad fared over the weekend.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper endured a tough outing as St. Gallen fell 2-0 to FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Super League. Despite the loss, he managed three crucial saves, two of which were inside the box, as noted by Sofascore.

Joseph Wollacott: The 28-year-old shot-stopper also had a torrid time for Crawley Town, conceding five goals in a heavy 5-1 defeat in English League One.

Benjamin Asare: The Hearts of Oak goalie’s debut call-up coincided with an underwhelming performance as he conceded within three minutes in a 1-0 loss to Dreams FC. The form that earned him national selection was absent in this outing.

Defenders

Gideon Mensah: The left-back was solid for Auxerre, playing 63 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Nice. He made four clearances, blocked a shot, and registered three tackles while providing a key pass before being substituted.

Ebenezer Annan: After impressing against Radnicki Nis, the full-back had a minor role in Crvena Zvezda’s 2-1 victory over Sparta Subotica, coming on for the final 10 minutes.

Mohammed Salisu: The towering defender made a brief appearance in stoppage time as AS Monaco secured a 2-0 win over Angers, marking his return after limited minutes in previous matches.

Jerome Opoku: It was a difficult outing for the Istanbul Basaksehir defender, who struggled in a 3-0 home defeat to Trabzonspor. He will be looking to bounce back in Ghanaian colours.

Alexander Djiku: The experienced centre-back played 71 minutes in Fenerbahçe’s frustrating 0-0 draw against Samsunspor before being replaced by José Mourinho in pursuit of a breakthrough.

Jonas Adjetey: The FC Basel defender did not feature in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Young Boys, continuing a stretch of limited game time.

Razak Simpson: One of the standout defenders over the weekend, Simpson delivered a stellar performance for Nations FC, scoring a stunning free-kick in a 2-1 win over Medeama SC while marshalling the backline.

Kingsley Schindler: The versatile full-back played the entire match for Samsunspor in their unexpected draw against Fenerbahce, featuring in an advanced role despite being named as a defender in Otto Addo’s squad.

Kamaradini Mamudu: Arguably the best right-back in the Ghana Premier League, Mamudu put in a solid shift in Medeama’s loss to Nations FC. He remains the highest-scoring defender in the league with four goals.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey: The Arsenal midfield general was composed as his side edged Chelsea in the London Derby.

However, he was fortunate to avoid a red card after a rash challenge on Pedro Neto. His presence remains crucial for both club and country.

Elisha Owusu: The Auxerre midfielder maintained his consistency with a composed 76-minute display in their draw with Nice.

Abu Francis: Recently back from suspension, the Right to Dream Academy graduate was an unused substitute as Cercle Brugge suffered a heavy defeat against Anderlecht.

Mohammed Kudus: West Ham’s attacking dynamo extended his goal drought to 12 matches in a 1-1 draw with Everton, per 3news. Despite failing to find the net, he was a lively presence with three successful dribbles, a key clearance, and a 96% pass accuracy.

Ernest Nuamah: Lyon’s in-form forward thought he had continued his scoring run in their 4-2 win over Le Havre, only for VAR to rule his goal out for offside. He remains one of Ghana’s brightest attacking options.

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo: The Bournemouth forward caused problems for Brentford’s defence but was unable to convert his chances in a 2-1 defeat.

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Southampton’s dynamic winger put in an energetic 83-minute shift in a 2-1 loss to Wolves, underlining his importance in a struggling team.

Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars captain had minimal involvement, coming on for just a minute in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Jerry Afriyie: The 18-year-old Ghanaian striker continues to flourish in Spain, playing a key role in Lugo’s first victory since mid-February in the Spanish third tier.

Inaki Williams: The Athletic Bilbao forward lasted 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Sevilla, helping his side strengthen their position in La Liga’s top four.

Christopher Bonsu Baah: After getting his Black Stars debut call-up, the Genk forward was influential in their 2-1 win over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, completing four dribbles, delivering two key passes, and winning multiple fouls.

Razak Simpson was the only player on Otto Addo's 23-man list to have scored ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Final Thoughts

With the qualifiers fast approaching, the challenge for Otto Addo and his squad is to harness their strengths and turn them into results on the international stage.

Black Stars players arrive ahead of WCQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that members of the Black Stars squad had arrived in Ghana ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Among the first to touch down were Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, who arrived on Sunday evening.

Ghana is set to host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday before travelling to Morocco for a clash against Madagascar on March 24.

