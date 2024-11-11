Real Madrid have decided against bringing Sergio Ramos back to the club, even with Eder Militao sidelined for the season

The legendary Spanish defender is now a free agent following his departure from Sevilla last season

Currently, without a club, the veteran defender has been training independently to maintain his fitness

Sergio Ramos’ name has quickly surfaced in Madrid as a possible replacement for Eder Militao following his season-ending ACL injury against Osasuna.

With Militao out for the remainder of the season, Carlo Ancelotti now faces a defensive shortage, leaving the team with only one fit centre-back.

With Real Madrid facing defensive challenges due to Éder Militão's injury, Ramos could offer a potential short-term solution. Photo: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Ramos offers himself to Real Madrid

Ramos, who spent 16 successful years at Real Madrid and played nearly 700 matches, offered his services to the club, according to Madrid Universal.

The former Spain captain was hopeful for a return to Santiago Bernabeu after leaving in 2021 due to contract disagreements with club president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid have a clear stance

Although Ramos himself appears keen to rejoin Los Blancos and even received support from former teammate Guti, Real Madrid have reportedly declined the idea.

According to a report from Defensa Central, the club is uninterested in bringing back the veteran defender, citing concerns over his age and current form.

Having recently left Sevilla and is currently a free agent, Ramos has not played competitive football since the summer, raising further doubts about his readiness.

The report further states that Ramos’ strained relationship with Perez could be a factor in Madrid’s decision.

Despite the team’s defensive issues, Real Madrid seems set on exploring alternatives in the January transfer window to address their needs rather than re-signing their former captain.

For now, Ramos’ hopes for a Bernabeu return appear unlikely as the club seeks younger, long-term options for defensive reinforcement.

Why Real Madrid should not sign Ramos

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been advised against re-signing club legend Sergio Ramos, even after Eder Militao's season-ending ACL injury.

This setback has fueled speculation about a potential return for Ramos, who is currently a free agent after departing Sevilla this summer.

Ghanaian journalist Prince Dornu Leiku is not all for the return of the 38-year-old. He told YEN.com.gh:

I'm sure Real Madrid have even better players in their academy so they should focus on them. Ramos is not an option at the moment.

Real Madrid suffer triple injury woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid are in trouble as they aim to bounce back from two defeats in a row.

Three of Real Madrid's key players sustained injuries in the first half during their Spanish league clash against Osasuna.

This could plunge their season into chaos, with Los Blancos already dealing with a staggering total of 23 injuries this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh