Abedi Pele Inspires Black Galaxies Ahead of Crucial Qualifier Against Niger: Video
- Former Black Stars captain Abedi Pele has met players of the Black Galaxies ahead of their game against Nigeria
- The Black Galaxies will engage their West African rivals for a place at next year's African Nations Championship
- The home-based national team defeated Nania FC 1-0 in a preparatory game ahead of the two-legged game
Abedi Pele met Ghana's Black Galaxies as they prepared for the CHAN qualifier against Nigeria.
The home-based national team will face their West African rivals in December in a two-legged game for a place at next year's Africa Nations Championship.
The Black Galaxies engaged Nania FC, the club owned by the legendary footballer in a friendly as part of preparations for the Nigeria games.
The home-based team defeated Nania FC 1-0 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Thursday.
After the game, Abedi Pele shared some inspiring words with the team, charging them to go all out against the Super Eagles.
"It's been a pleasure for me to play this team today. What I have discovered is you have a good team, strong physical, wonderful technically," he told the players as sighted on social media.
"So, for me, the future of Ghana football is in the making. The reason is that when you are born in this country and you are playing for the national team, your bond, your hunger to succeed, your courage, and your determination are paramount.
"You try to do your possible best for your nation. I saw it, not only physically strong but tactically strong, and I will make sure I will be with you at the Accra Sports Stadium to be your best support."
Black Galaxies face Nigeria in qualifiers
The Black Galaxies will host Nigeria in the first leg of the two-legged game in Accra on Friday, December 20, 2024, per ESPN.
Ghana will qualify for the tournament to be hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania if they beat Nigeria in the double-header.
The two-time CHAN finalist defeated Nigeria to qualify for the last edition in Morocco, where they were eliminated at the group stage.
Ghana players preach peace
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that players of the senior national team, the Black Stars have urged Ghanaians to vote peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
The West African nation heads to the polls to elect a new president as well as members of parliament.
