Family of Suzy Pinamang, the victim of the SDA SHS saga, has called on Ibrahim Mahama to come to their aid

They claim the Bantaman MP, Asenso Boakye, has neglected them after he promised to foot the medical bills of the young girl

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments sections, as some called on the government to support the young girl

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Hon Asenso Boakye, has reportedly neglected Suzy Pinamanh, the SDA SHS student shot by her classmate after he promised to take care of her medical bills.

The family of the young girl claims they have not heard from the MP again after his first visit to the young lady at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Suzy Pinamang's family wants Ibrahim Mahama to intervene. Image source: Ibrahim Mahama, SDA SHS, Francis Asenso Boakye

Source: Twitter

"Hon Asenso Boakye promised to help us, but we have not received any money. We haven't received any help," a relative who spoke to the media said.

They claim the young lady is at home and still in pain. Suzy's family made the remarks during the first court hearing of Bernard Amoabeng, the suspect in the case.

Bernard accidentally shot Suzy in the face during break time on April 4, 2025, leaving her blind since then.

He was arrested and taken into police custody until April 16, 2025. Bernard's case was adjourned to April 30, after his docket was filed, and is being sent to the Attorney General's office for advice. He is expected to stand before the court again in two weeks.

During the appearance at the court, Suzy's family called on Ibrahim Mahama to come to their aid with financial support to help their ward regain her sight.

Watch the video of the family below:

A female relative of Suzy claimed the young girl is devastated and keeps asking when all her predicaments will end.

She added that her family is confident that if Ibrahim Mahama intervenes, their beloved daughter will see again.

Watch the video below:

Asenso Boakye pledges to take care of Suzy

Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye recently visited the embattled Adventist Senior High School student who was shot by her classmate.

The NPP MP's visit was after the young girl spoke about her critical condition, which has caused her to lose her sight.

Hon Asenso-Boakye's update after visiting her at the hospital came as good news to many who have been following the young girl's issue.

He promised to take care of her, but it appears he could not fulfil his promise as he's been accused of neglecting the young girl.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh