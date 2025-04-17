Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has made an honest assessment of his team's performance in their 1-2 UCL home loss to Arsenal

From midfield battles to tactical organization, Arsenal dominated as Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard shone

The 5-1 aggregate defeat could signal the end of an era for Madrid’s aging core, with Luka Modric set to leave at the end of the season

In the aftermath of Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, the brutally honest post-match reaction from Dani Ceballos has grabbed the attention of many fans.

The Spanish midfielder didn’t mince words as he assessed his team’s performance, admitting that Real Madrid were completely outplayed in every department, with Ghana's Thomas Partey excelling once again.

Partey's Arsenal Seal Semifinal Spot in Style

At a packed Santiago Bernabéu, Arsenal confirmed their place in the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 victory on the night, adding to their dominant 3-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed maturity, control, and belief, refusing to let Real Madrid mount the kind of famous comeback they’re known for in European competition.

Despite Bukayo Saka missing a penalty in the 13th minute, the young Englishman showed resilience and composure to open the scoring in the 65th minute.

Vinicius Jr offered a brief spark of hope for Madrid with an equalizer just minutes later, but it was short-lived. In stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli put the tie beyond doubt, capping off a masterclass away performance.

Ceballos Speaks Out

Speaking to the media after the match, Dani Ceballos delivered a scathing but refreshingly honest assessment of the team’s showing.

“We weren't even close. We lacked football, we lacked intensity, we weren't competitive, we didn't win duels. Arsenal were superior.”

Ceballos’ words cut deep, but they echoed the sentiments of many Madrid fans who watched their side falter in a way rarely seen in recent European campaigns as pressure mounts on Carlo Ancelotti.

Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid in the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UCL QF second leg on April 16, 2025. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Coming from a player who once wore Arsenal colors on loan, his critique carries a unique perspective—one rooted in understanding both clubs’ mentalities.

The End of an Era?

This defeat raises questions about Madrid’s direction. While the squad boasts talent and experience, it appeared lethargic and bereft of ideas.

Luka Modrić struggled to cope with the tempo in the first leg and for the reverse fixture, he came off the bench to make no difference.

As Arsenal march into the semifinals brimming with confidence and identity, Real Madrid are left to reflect.

For Ceballos, it’s not about placing blame, but it’s about facing the reality of a side that, on current evidence, fell well short of Europe’s elite standard.

Legend Luka Modric Set to Leave Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that legendary Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric would likey leave the Spanish giants at the end of the current season.

The Croatian icon, 39, has achieved matchless success with Los Blancos after joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, going ahead to win six UEFA Champions League titles as well as multiple domestic trophies.

