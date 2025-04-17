Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly named the team he is backing to win the 2024/25 UEFA CL after Real Madrid's exit

Arsenal dominated Los Blancos, picking up successive UEFA CL quarter-finals triumphs against Ancelotti's side

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was excellent against Real Madrid as fans continue to hail his impressive displays

Arsenal advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 16, sealing a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate win, with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti now revealing his favourite team to annex the 2024/25 UCL title.

The Gunners delivered a mature and confident performance in front of a raucous home crowd at the Santiago Bernebeu, building on their stunning 3-0 first-leg triumph in Madrid.

Saka Recovers from Missed Penalty to Inspire Victory

The match began with high intensity as Arsenal looked to assert early dominance.

They were handed a golden opportunity just 13 minutes in when Raul Asencio committed a penalty following an Arsenal corner kick.

However, the English winger was unable to convert from the spot, his effort saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Despite the early setback, Saka showed resilience and composure, and in the 65th minute, he made amends, latching onto a clever pass from Mikel Merino to deliver an excellent lob beyong Courtois, putting Arsenal 1-0 up on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

Real Madrid Respond Quickly, But Martinelli Has the Final Say

Arsenal’s lead was short-lived as Real Madrid responded almost immediately. Just two minutes after Saka’s opener, Vinícius Jr. brought the visitors level with a well-taken finish after an error from William Saliba.

The goal momentarily sparked hopes of a comeback for the 15-time European champions.

But Arsenal were not to be denied. In stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli capitalized fetched the away team the winner to send the Emirates into massive jubilation at the Bernebeu.

First-Leg Brilliance Set the Tone

Much of the groundwork had been laid in the first leg at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal produced a statement performance.

Declan Rice was the star of the show, scoring two sensational free-kicks to stun the Madrid faithful. Mikel Merino added a third late on to give the Gunners a commanding lead heading into the return leg.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was instrumental in both fixtures, controlling the midfield and breaking up Real Madrid’s rhythm with his positioning and passing.

Ancelotti Reportedly Tips Arsenal for UCL glory

After the final whistle, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed a heartwarming exchange with Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti who is backing the Premier League side to win their first UEFA Champions League silverware.

“Carlo Ancelotti told me that he hopes Arsenal wins the UCL. He’s so nice — he told me he’s so happy for us.” Arteta said after the match.

Thomas Partey Shines vs Real Madrid Again

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's high performance rating after helping Arsenal to record remarkable consecutive UCL wins against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Black Stars midfielder, who played for Atletico Madrid in the past, was in his elements in both legs against the Spanish giants as he picked his fourth victory against the La Liga masters.

