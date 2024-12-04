The Black Stars players have advised Ghanaians to vote peacefully during the general election on Saturday

The West African nation heads to the polls to vote for new leaders for the next four years, including a president and parliamentarians

President Nana Akufo-Addo's term in office ends in January after eight years as president of Ghana

Players of the Black Stars have urged Ghanaians to let peace reign during and after the December election.

Ghanaians go to the polls on Saturday, December 7, to elect a new leader following the end of President Nana Akufo-Adoo's tenure in office.

Thirteen presidential candidates will contest for the top position with over 200 individuals seeking to be elected to parliament.

The nationwide exercise is expected to run smoothly, further enriching Ghana's reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Mohammed Kudus and co speak on video

In a video shared on social media, several Black Stars players, including Mohammed Kudus and goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen, urged Ghanaians to observe the day peacefully.

"Let's remember peace, unity, and values in our country. Exercise patience and peace, and value each other's opinions," said France-based defender Gideon Mensah.

Kudus and Nurudeen added, "We are all one in the country before and after the election. Vote wisely and peacefully."

The video concluded with coach Otto Addo saying: "I'm calling out for peace and to vote in peace. No matter the outcome, stay peaceful and protect democracy."

Black Stars return to action in March

The senior national team will return to action in March 2025 for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, per ESPN.

The West African heavyweights will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 after failing to seal a spot at the tournament.

Ghana finished bottom of Group F in the qualifiers.

However, the players are determined to turn things around during the World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo accepts AFCON failure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo accepted responsibility for Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time African champions had a disastrous qualifying run, finishing bottom of Group F of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the team will now shift their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next year.

