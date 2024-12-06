Former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been left unimpressed by the state of football in the West African nation

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in twenty years after finishing bottom of their group

Nyantakyi led Ghana to its first-ever FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2010 and 2015

Kwesi Nyantakyi insists the current state of football in Ghana is not the best after the country's AFCON failure.

The former Ghana Football Association president blamed the current administration led by Kurt Okraku for failing to fix the sport.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars of Ghana will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana finished bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers, failing to win a game in six matches.

Although Nyantakyi could not point out what the problem was, he was blatant in his submission, stating that 'all is not well'.

“Football is like pregnancy, and we can all see that all is not well with our game,” Nyantakyi said on Lawson FM, as quoted by 3 News.

“Kurt Okraku’s administration is not doing well, and that is the truth. I don’t know what is wrong, but we can all see that things are not going right.”

Nyantakyi stepped down as president of the federation following allegations of bribery and corruption in 2018.

Black Stars' struggles continue

The Black Stars have been woeful under the Kurt Okraku administration, winning only one game in three international tournaments.

Ghana finished bottom of their group in each of the three tournaments including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars failed to progress from their group at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Things went from bad to worse after the West African heavyweights failed to qualify for AFCON 2025, as reported by Euro Sport.

