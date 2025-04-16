Ghanaian GWR contender Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has flown out to the US with her three daughters

The viral sensation documented her journey with the children from Ghana to their destination abroad

Their heartwarming videos, as they enjoyed their first moments after landing in the US, excited scores of fans

Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has travelled abroad with her three daughters.

On April 16, Afua shared their moments from Ghana as they departed the Kotoka International Airport on social media.

A week prior, she hinted at the trip while giving an update on her second Guinness World Record attempt in Kumasi. She said,

"Taking up the world stage again? Whilst I await the previous Guinness World Records Longest Singing Marathon Individual Results. GWR April marks the 3rd month & still hopeful. Be brave enough to be bad at something new. There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it. MW ready 🇺🇸 👑."

Eventhough the objective for Afua's trip is unclear, the socialite's first moments in the US, which have surfaced on social media, suggest she's on a vacation with the kids.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the socialite was spotted with her eldest daughter, Eturwaa, grocery shopping abroad.

She later shared a video of her jamming to Sean Kingston's classic Beautiful Girls while relishing the fact that her daughter was with her on the trip.

Afua Asantewaa's trip with her girls stris reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's trip abroad with her daughters.

Grace Korkor Galetey commented:

Beautiful family, indeed It's wonderful to see a community that's supportive and grateful. God knows a grateful heart, indeed 🙌🏽

Samuel Otafregya Kofi Boamah noted:

May God grant you safe trip but you still need to apologise to Dr Bawumia for your ungrateful attitude else posterity will not make you happy and your next generation

Ibf Ibm shared:

Afua we were in the same Delta flight yesterday to New York, you were looking great and full of smile with your kids, keep soaring higher

Edem Deladem Angeline said:

🥰Giving your children the best in life.Well done.

Wisdom Kwaku Asubroni wrote:

Please oo are u guys going to Kwahu for the third Singathon attempt ? Asking for my frnd 😂

Osonoba Emma remarked:

I learnt from your interview some months ago that you are an Adventist so why putting on ear rings ?

Grande Famous shared:

We thank God u still stayed with your husband even when u had made it .. you will smile forever. The young Ladies must learn and emulate your beautiful character .

Afua Asantewaa and husband meet Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband had attended Otumfuo Osei Tutu's first Akwasidae in 2025.

Afua Asantewaa wore a blue strapless long-sleeve dress and white platforms, while her husband, Kofi Aduonum, wore an all-black ensemble.

The lovely couple met with the Asantehene, who was elated to welcome and share a word with them about Afua's recent second GWR attempt.

