The Ghana FA has revealed why Tariq Lamptey and 11 top players were dropped out of Otto Addo's latest squad

The football association highlighted various reasons why the said players will miss out on Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month

Meanwhile, the 23-man squad are expected to assemble in Accra from Monday, March 17

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided clarity on the omission of several high-profile players from Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar, but the absence of key figures has sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.

Otto Addo names 23-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

On Friday, March 14, Addo named his 23-man squad, featuring established names like Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, and Jordan Ayew, who now holds the armband as the team's substantive captain.

A significant boost comes in the form of Thomas Partey’s return, with the Arsenal midfielder rejoining the squad after an extended spell on the sidelines during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Andre Ayew’s absence

One of the biggest talking points was the exclusion of Andre Ayew.

The veteran forward has been in fine form for French club Le Havre, leading many to believe he would earn a recall, as noted by 3news.

Reports had suggested a potential return for the nation's most-capped player, but the final squad list told a different story, signalling Addo’s continued transition towards a younger core.

Why Lamptey and 11 players missed out on Black Stars squad

Beyond Ayew, several notable figures—including Tariq Lamptey—were left out.

The Brighton full-back, a dynamic presence on the right flank, was expected to play a key role but missed out due to injury.

The GFA, in a statement on Ghanafa.org, outlined the reasons for the absence of Lamptey and 11 other regulars in the Black Stars setup.

Below are the reasons for their absence from Otto Addo's squad:

Player Reason for absence Joseph Painstil Quadriceps Alidu Seidu Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Rehab Tariq Lamptey Ankle Ligament Injury Brandon Thomas Asante Muscle Tear Abdul Mumin Anterior Cruciate Ligament Joseph Aidoo Muscle Abdul Manaf Nurudeen Ankle Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Recovering Baba Idrissu Recovering Ibrahim Sulemana Adductor Tendonitis Daniel Kofi Kyereh Knee Majeed Ashimeru Rebuilding from injury – Needs time to fully recover

What’s next for the Black Stars?

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad will convene for training camp on Monday, March 17, 2025, before embarking on two crucial Group I encounters.

Chad will be the first test at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before the team heads to Morocco to battle Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

With nine points from four matches, Ghana currently shares the top spot with Comoros.

Fans react to Otto Addo's squad

YEN.com.gh also reported that Otto Addo's latest Black Stars squad announcement has generated widespread reactions among Ghanaian football fans.

Following the announcement, supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views, with some extending their best wishes to the team while others scrutinised the selections.

