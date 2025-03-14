Ghana FA Explains Why Tariq Lamptey and 11 Players Miss Out on Otto Addo’s Squad
- The Ghana FA has revealed why Tariq Lamptey and 11 top players were dropped out of Otto Addo's latest squad
- The football association highlighted various reasons why the said players will miss out on Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month
- Meanwhile, the 23-man squad are expected to assemble in Accra from Monday, March 17
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided clarity on the omission of several high-profile players from Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar, but the absence of key figures has sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.
Otto Addo names 23-man squad for World Cup qualifiers
On Friday, March 14, Addo named his 23-man squad, featuring established names like Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, and Jordan Ayew, who now holds the armband as the team's substantive captain.
A significant boost comes in the form of Thomas Partey’s return, with the Arsenal midfielder rejoining the squad after an extended spell on the sidelines during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.
Andre Ayew’s absence
One of the biggest talking points was the exclusion of Andre Ayew.
The veteran forward has been in fine form for French club Le Havre, leading many to believe he would earn a recall, as noted by 3news.
Reports had suggested a potential return for the nation's most-capped player, but the final squad list told a different story, signalling Addo’s continued transition towards a younger core.
Why Lamptey and 11 players missed out on Black Stars squad
Beyond Ayew, several notable figures—including Tariq Lamptey—were left out.
The Brighton full-back, a dynamic presence on the right flank, was expected to play a key role but missed out due to injury.
The GFA, in a statement on Ghanafa.org, outlined the reasons for the absence of Lamptey and 11 other regulars in the Black Stars setup.
Below are the reasons for their absence from Otto Addo's squad:
|Player
|Reason for absence
|Joseph Painstil
|Quadriceps
|Alidu Seidu
|Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Rehab
|Tariq Lamptey
|Ankle Ligament Injury
|Brandon Thomas Asante
|Muscle Tear
|Abdul Mumin
|Anterior Cruciate Ligament
|Joseph Aidoo
|Muscle
|Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
|Ankle
|Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
|Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Recovering
|Baba Idrissu
|Recovering
|Ibrahim Sulemana
|Adductor Tendonitis
|Daniel Kofi Kyereh
|Knee
|Majeed Ashimeru
|Rebuilding from injury – Needs time to fully recover
What’s next for the Black Stars?
According to Ghanafa.org, the squad will convene for training camp on Monday, March 17, 2025, before embarking on two crucial Group I encounters.
Chad will be the first test at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before the team heads to Morocco to battle Madagascar on Monday, March 24.
With nine points from four matches, Ghana currently shares the top spot with Comoros.
Fans react to Otto Addo's squad
YEN.com.gh also reported that Otto Addo's latest Black Stars squad announcement has generated widespread reactions among Ghanaian football fans.
Following the announcement, supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views, with some extending their best wishes to the team while others scrutinised the selections.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.
Jimmy Modise (Sports Copy editor) Jimmy is an experienced copy editor who has for just under two years as junior copy editor at Sports Brief and is still engaged in the same profession now for Legit Media and other projects. He has a Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies, has worked briefly as radio producer, intern sportswriter and copywriter in his storied journey.